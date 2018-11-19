Facts

11:03 19.11.2018

Lord Jopling's report at the NATO PA is an analysis of Russia's hybrid war against the democratic world – MP Friz

The fundamental report of the British parliamentarian Lord Thomas Michael Jopling "Countering Hybrid Threats in Russia" says Russia's hybrid war is primarily aimed at the Euro-Atlantic community and NATO/EU countries, delegation member to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly Iryna Friz has said.

Friz said on Facebook the report of the British parliamentarian is the first attempt to analyze all aspects of the hybrid war that the Kremlin imposed on the democratic world.

"The report contains specific examples of the various interventions of Russia in the U.S., Great Britain, Germany, France, Sweden, Norway, Greece, Belgium, Finland, Ukraine, Georgia, Moldova and others. This comprehensive report is aimed at further informing about the hybrid actions of Russia, including political interference, espionage, disinformation and propaganda, cyberattacks, kinetic intervention, economic pressure, and also demonstrates how several methods strengthen and complement each other," Friz said.

Friz said, according to Lord Jopling, British intelligence had already turned Russia into a "first" threat alongside Islamic terrorism.

She also noted that a separate item in the report noted the weight of the provision of tomos to Ukraine and Russian hacker attacks on Ukraine's Ecumenical Patriarchate.

"Religious and state officials in Russia are working side by side to prevent disengagement, as this will undoubtedly reduce Russia's influence in Ukraine," Friz said, quoting the British parliamentarian.

According to the Ukrainian parliamentarian, the speaker pointed out Russian hackers targeted high-ranking Orthodox Christian leaders, including the top hierarchs of Patriarch Bartholomew.

