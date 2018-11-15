Facts

10:18 15.11.2018

Kyiv Patriarchate says date of church unification assembly not confirmed yet

Archbishop Eustraty (born Zoria), head of the information department of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Kyiv Patriarchate, has said publications in the media that the date for holding a unification assembly of the Orthodox Church in Ukraine has allegedly been chosen are just rumors.

"The date of the assembly will be officially announced. As long as it has not been announced officially, in fact, it does not exist. The same applies to the draft tomos, which has long since been compiled; however, it is to turn into a document only after it is officially adopted and disseminated," Archbishop Eustraty wrote on Facebook in the early hours of November 15.

He said, "different sources, especially the Kremlin-funded fake media in Ukraine, have been disseminating rumors about the Assembly's date with only one goal: if, for any reason, the Assembly doesn't take place on the date announced by them, say, more time will be needed for the arrangements, they will create a 'high treason' tsunami."

"Therefore, there is no need to hope against hope to avoid any 'high treason' waves as a result. A wreath is placed on one's head, not on one's foot. When the date of the Assembly is finally announced, it will mean that the arrangements have been completed. And now the arrangements are underway," the spokesman for the Kyiv Patriarchate wrote.

Earlier, the media repeatedly reported that the unification assembly of the Orthodox Church in Ukraine will take place on November 22. On November 15, an announcement was published that Metropolitan Emmanuel of the Greek Orthodox Metropole of France, a representative of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, will arrive in Kyiv on November 15.

Tags: #patriarchat #kyiv
