Joint Forces chief tells NATO PA president about Mariupol sector's importance in countering escalation in Azov

Serhiy Nayev, the Commander of the Joint Forces of Ukraine, on November 9 held a working meeting with President of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly Rasa Jukneviciene and Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, Andriy Parubiy as part of their visit to Donbas, eastern Ukraine.

Nayev told his guests about tasks, nature, and specifics of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) and discussed the security situation in that region with them, the press service of the JFO headquarters wrote on Facebook on November 9.

"During the visit, the Joint Forces' Commander, in particular, stressed that the Mariupol sector today is one of the most important ones in terms of creating prerequisites for countering Russian invaders' efforts to escalate the situation in the Sea of Azov," it said.