Facts

18:43 09.11.2018

Joint Forces chief tells NATO PA president about Mariupol sector's importance in countering escalation in Azov

1 min read

Serhiy Nayev, the Commander of the Joint Forces of Ukraine, on November 9 held a working meeting with President of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly Rasa Jukneviciene and Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, Andriy Parubiy as part of their visit to Donbas, eastern Ukraine.

Nayev told his guests about tasks, nature, and specifics of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) and discussed the security situation in that region with them, the press service of the JFO headquarters wrote on Facebook on November 9.

"During the visit, the Joint Forces' Commander, in particular, stressed that the Mariupol sector today is one of the most important ones in terms of creating prerequisites for countering Russian invaders' efforts to escalate the situation in the Sea of Azov," it said.

Tags: #nato #azov
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Constitutional Court starts considering constitutionality of amendments to Constitution on EU course, NATO membership

Command system of Ukrainian Armed Forces to be transformed in stages

Tymoshenko calls for referendum on Ukraine's joining NATO

Situation in Sea of Azov very tense — Navy commander

Trident Juncture-18 drills designed to confirm NATO's readiness to respond to new threats, incl. hybrid war – Poroshenko

Ukraine deserves to be affiliated member of NATO, EU – Tymoshenko

Hungary to unblock Ukraine-NATO commission after restoration of Hungarians' rights in Transcarpathia to study in Hungarian — Foreign Ministry

Klimkin hopes Budapest will hold constructive talks within NATO

Spring session of NATO PA to be held in Kyiv in 2020

Stoltenberg, Chernysh to attend meeting of NATO-Ukraine Commission in Brussels on Oct 17

LATEST

China ready to invest in multimodal cargo terminals on Ukraine's border with EU

President doesn't agree with me but promises to make decision — Lutsenko on his letter of resignation

Fake poll in Donbas is attempt to force Ukraine into talks with ‘elected’ Russia-led militants

MPs go to work in committees, Rada's next session to take place on Nov 20

Groysman asks Rada to broaden govt's powers to put things in order in the country during 3 months

Chinese company completes feasibility study for Kyiv's fourth subway line construction project

UOC (MP) plans to meet with Poroshenko on Nov 13

Poltorak, British Ambassador discuss cooperation, his visit to London

Turchynov says organizers of illegal elections in Russia-occupied Donbas face criminal liability

Rada passes at first reading bill increasing some excise duties, royalties, environment tax, cutting limit for duty free parcels

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD