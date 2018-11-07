President's Foundation for Support of Educational, Scientific Programs for Youth to be created in Ukraine

Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko has approved the decision to establish the Foundation for the Support of Educational and Scientific Programs for the Youth in Ukraine and signed a corresponding decree.

"I've made an important decision to create the president's Foundation of the President of Ukraine to support educational and scientific programs for young people," he said during a meeting with students and postgraduate students in Kyiv on Tuesday.

Poroshenko signed a decree on the Foundation of the president of Ukraine to support educational and scientific programs for young people, the presidential website reported.