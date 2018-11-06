Facts

Those responsible for ordering, committing attack on Handziuk must be brought to justice

The United State Department of State has announced that the contractors and executors of the assault on the acting chief of administration of the Executive Committee of the Kherson City Council, an advisor to the mayor of Kherson, and civic activist Kateryna Handziuk must be brought to justice.

"The U.S. extends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Kateryna Handziuk. Attacks on Ukraine’s civil society must stop. Those responsible for ordering and committing this horrific attack must be brought to justice," Heather Nauert, Acting Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs, wrote in a tweet on Twitter.

As was earlier reported, an unidentified person poured concentrated sulfuric acid over Handziuk in the vicinity of her house in Kherson on July 31 morning. The lady suffered severe chemical burns and had to be taken to the local hospital. Soon she was transferred to a hospital in Kyiv.

On October 18, Viacheslav Abroskin, first deputy head of the National Police of Ukraine, reported that the police had detained five people who were suspected in committing the assault on Handziuk. Two persons were arrested and the other three were placed under 24h house arrest.

On November 5, Handziuk passed away.

