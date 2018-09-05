Russia should ensure unhindered access to Ukrainian ports in Sea of Azov - EU

The European Union has expressed concern about the deliberate prevention of passage of ships to Ukrainian ports in the Sea of Azov, and said it expects Russia will ensure unhindered access.

"Over the past months, Russia has increasingly and deliberately hindered and delayed the passage of vessels, including vessels from EU Member States, transiting through the Kerch Strait to and from Ukraine's ports in the Sea of Azov. We expect Russia to ensure unhindered access to Ukrainian ports in the Sea of Azov. The European Union fully supports Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and continue to condemn and not recognize the illegal annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol," the Delegation of the European Union to Ukraine told the Kyiv-based Interfax-Ukraine news agency on Wednesday.

The delegation said the EU fully supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, and continues to condemn and not to recognize the illegal annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol.