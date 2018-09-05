Facts

13:58 05.09.2018

Russia should ensure unhindered access to Ukrainian ports in Sea of Azov - EU

1 min read
Russia should ensure unhindered access to Ukrainian ports in Sea of Azov - EU

 The European Union has expressed concern about the deliberate prevention of passage of ships to Ukrainian ports in the Sea of Azov, and said it expects Russia will ensure unhindered access.

"Over the past months, Russia has increasingly and deliberately hindered and delayed the passage of vessels, including vessels from EU Member States, transiting through the Kerch Strait to and from Ukraine's ports in the Sea of Azov. We expect Russia to ensure unhindered access to Ukrainian ports in the Sea of Azov. The European Union fully supports Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and continue to condemn and not recognize the illegal annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol," the Delegation of the European Union to Ukraine told the Kyiv-based Interfax-Ukraine news agency on Wednesday.

The delegation said the EU fully supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, and continues to condemn and not to recognize the illegal annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol.

Tags: #eu #azov_sea #ports
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Oslo considers situation in Sea of Azov in regional context - Norwegian Foreign Minister

President's draft of amendments to Constitution regarding Ukraine's aspirations to join EU, NATO published on Rada website

U.S. condemns Russia's harassment of intl shipping in Azov Sea, Kerch Strait

EU calls on Russia again to free Sentsov

Ukrainian Navy to reinforce Azov Sea sector

Ukraine's partners say doors of EU, NATO are open for Ukraine – Poroshenko

Telegram adjusts confidentiality policy to new EU regulation

Ukraine, EU will soon sign agreement on conditions for receiving tranche of macro-financial assistance at EUR 1 bln

Tymoshenko: Ukraine to do all it can to be NATO, EU member

Russia detains more than 150 ships heading for Ukrainian ports in Sea of Azov - Slobodian

LATEST

OSCE promises to discuss possibility of intl investigation into Zakharchenko's death

Germany considers Normandy format important for talks on Ukraine

Russia refuses to provide Ukraine, OSCE with info on sending its investigators to Donbas in violation of all laws

MPs demand sacking Suprun, criticize program to treat Ukrainians abroad, management of Okhmatdyt children's hospital

Accidental shelling by Russian occupation forces responsible for ecological situation in northern Crimea – Main Intelligence Dept.

OSCE SMM unable to obtain info about casualties of Aug 31 blast in Donetsk

EU Council extends sanctions for Russian aggression against Ukraine for half a year – Poroshenko

Militants launch 24 attacks on Ukrainian army positions, incl. anti-tank missile systems – JFO HQ

Ukrainian-Romanian drills Riverine 2018 start in Odesa region

U.S. urges Russia to fulfill its obligations under Minsk Agreements

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD