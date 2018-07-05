President signs bill on national security into law

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has signed into law the bill on Ukraine's national security (No. 8068), which was earlier approved by the Verkhovna Rada and which defines and delineates the powers of state bodies in the spheres of national security and defense, as well as determines accession to EU and NATO as fundamental national interests.

The head of state signed the bill at a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council in Kyiv on Thursday.