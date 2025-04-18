Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:42 18.04.2025

Govt approves European integration bill on protection of waters from pollution

2 min read

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved the European integration bill on the protection of waters from pollution, the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine said.

"Today, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the European integration bill, which amends a number of legislative acts of Ukraine in terms of implementing the provisions of the European Union legislative acts on the protection of waters from pollution," the ministry said on the Telegram channel said on Friday.

As noted, the document is aimed at harmonizing Ukrainian legislation in the field of water resources with key EU directives.

The bill provides for: clarification of terminology in the water, land codes and other relevant laws in accordance with EU standards; a clear definition of the powers of the Ministry of Environment, the State Water Agency, the State Service of Geology and Subsoil and the State Service for the Protection of Waters from Pollution; increasing the responsibility of water users for the preservation of water bodies and preventing their pollution by nitrates from agricultural activities.

"The adoption of this draft law will be an important step towards bringing Ukraine's environmental legislation into line with EU standards, will contribute to reducing the pollution of our water bodies and prevent their eutrophication," the ministry said.

Tags: #water #pollution #draft #law

MORE ABOUT

19:11 16.04.2025
Bill on regulating virtual assets may be registered next week in Rada

Bill on regulating virtual assets may be registered next week in Rada

20:39 15.04.2025
Verkhovna Rada adopts law for Ukraine's accession to European roaming space

Verkhovna Rada adopts law for Ukraine's accession to European roaming space

20:07 11.04.2025
Ukraine's Justice Ministry hires Hogan Lovells US for work on agreement with USA

Ukraine's Justice Ministry hires Hogan Lovells US for work on agreement with USA

09:28 10.04.2025
Nasirov's draft to Ukraine’s Armed Forces canceled, investigation underway

Nasirov's draft to Ukraine’s Armed Forces canceled, investigation underway

13:54 07.04.2025
President signs law on protection of individual rights, freedoms in line with decision of European Court of Human Rights

President signs law on protection of individual rights, freedoms in line with decision of European Court of Human Rights

20:27 01.04.2025
Sirko on adjusting subsoil agreement: I don't know if it's diplomatically possible

Sirko on adjusting subsoil agreement: I don't know if it's diplomatically possible

19:28 24.03.2025
Zelenskyy signs law on setting up Specialized District Administrative Court and Specialized Appeal Administrative Court in Ukraine

Zelenskyy signs law on setting up Specialized District Administrative Court and Specialized Appeal Administrative Court in Ukraine

17:29 24.03.2025
Zelenskyy signs law on setting up Specialized District Administrative Court and Specialized Appeal Administrative Court in Ukraine

Zelenskyy signs law on setting up Specialized District Administrative Court and Specialized Appeal Administrative Court in Ukraine

16:50 24.03.2025
President signs European integration law on excise duty on tobacco products

President signs European integration law on excise duty on tobacco products

18:33 20.03.2025
Ukrvodokanalecology insists on approving possibility of military exemption for 75% of water utility employees

Ukrvodokanalecology insists on approving possibility of military exemption for 75% of water utility employees

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy puts into effect NSDC’s decision on sanctions against 59 individuals, 60 legal entities – decrees

Ukraine considers March 25 as start of energy ceasefire - Zelenskyy's adviser

Zelenskyy signs laws extending martial law, mobilization for another 90 days

Ukrainian PM to hold talks in Washington from April 21 to sign agreement on creation of Reconstruction Investment Fund with USA by April 26 – memo

In 1992, Ukraine had 225 air defense systems, in 2019 about 60 – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Trump says USA could withdraw from negotiating process to resolve Russia's war against Ukraine

Zelenskyy puts into effect NSDC’s decision on sanctions against 59 individuals, 60 legal entities – decrees

Sybiha and Kallas coordinate efforts ahead of upcoming intl events

Hospitals purchase medical goods worth UAH 9.2 bln in Q1 via ProZorro Market e-catalogue – Ministry of Health

Japan signs agreement with Ukraine on allocating $3 bln under ERA mechanism

Raiffeisen Bank opens fourth underground branch in Sumy

There’re already more than 100 victims in Kharkiv

Ukrainian Red Cross to provide humanitarian aid to victims of Russian missile strike on Kharkiv

Ukraine considers March 25 as start of energy ceasefire - Zelenskyy's adviser

US Vice President says he is 'optimistic' regarding Russia-Ukraine war cessation

AD
AD