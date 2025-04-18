Govt approves European integration bill on protection of waters from pollution

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved the European integration bill on the protection of waters from pollution, the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine said.

"Today, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the European integration bill, which amends a number of legislative acts of Ukraine in terms of implementing the provisions of the European Union legislative acts on the protection of waters from pollution," the ministry said on the Telegram channel said on Friday.

As noted, the document is aimed at harmonizing Ukrainian legislation in the field of water resources with key EU directives.

The bill provides for: clarification of terminology in the water, land codes and other relevant laws in accordance with EU standards; a clear definition of the powers of the Ministry of Environment, the State Water Agency, the State Service of Geology and Subsoil and the State Service for the Protection of Waters from Pollution; increasing the responsibility of water users for the preservation of water bodies and preventing their pollution by nitrates from agricultural activities.

"The adoption of this draft law will be an important step towards bringing Ukraine's environmental legislation into line with EU standards, will contribute to reducing the pollution of our water bodies and prevent their eutrophication," the ministry said.