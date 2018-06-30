Facts

16:36 30.06.2018

Delegates of Ukraine Reform Conference in Copenhagen outline priority areas for further cooperation with Ukraine

2 min read
Delegates of Ukraine Reform Conference in Copenhagen outline priority areas for further cooperation with Ukraine

Delegates of the Ukraine Reform Conference held in Copenhagen (Denmark) have outlined the priority areas for further cooperation with Ukraine, the press service of the State Agency for Energy Efficiency and Energy Saving of Ukraine has reported.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman took part in the conference from the governmental delegation of Ukraine. He pointed out conducting reforms in all spheres in Ukraine.

"We are a post-Soviet country that has ensured a clear focus of changes and priorities. We have started the birth of a new European state only in three years," the Ukrainian prime minister said.

It is reported that special attention was paid to issues of national and energy security, economic recovery.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini, British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan and foreign ministers of other countries pointed out the achievements of Ukraine on the road of development.

Groysman said during negotiations with Danish businessmen that at present the legislation in Ukraine gives new opportunities for investments.

In turn, Chairman of the State Agency for Energy Efficiency Serhiy Savchuk pointed out the cooperation of Ukraine and Denmark in the field of energy efficiency and renewable energy.

"The foundation for the partnership was a bilateral Memorandum of Understanding signed during the official visit of President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko to Denmark in 2017," the press service reported.

The press service of the agency emphasized the efficiency of this partnership, "because in 2016, the share of renewable energy in the final energy consumption of Denmark reached 32%. The country plans to achieve 35% of "clean" energy by 2020 and 100% in 2050."

It is reported that financial institutions also provide support to Ukraine.

"Last year, with the help of co-financing of the Danish investment fund IFU in Lviv region, a new wind farm Stary Sambir 2 with a capacity of 20.7 MW was launched," the press service of the agency said.

In turn, Ukraine continues improving its legislation, taking into account the interests of investors, and opening up opportunities for the implementation of projects for the production of energy from renewable sources and waste, as well as in the field of energy efficiency.

Tags: #groysman
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

PM: results of healthcare reform to be noticeable in two or three years

Never turn your back on Russia – you will be stabbed - Groysman

Groysman wants amendments to constitution to complete decentralization reform

Groysman threatens to resign if fair Anti-Corruption Court is not established

Finance minister's letter to G7 ambassadors unacceptable, groundless

Ukraine sends plane to Belarus to fetch three children hurt in road accident

No grounds to think that Ukraine has slowed down course of reforms - Groysman at meeting with Tusk

Groysman, Kaljulaid discuss ways to counteract Nord Stream 2 construction, to develop bilateral trade

Groysman hopes for adoption of law on Anticorruption court before summer

PM complains of 3G communications quality, instructs regulator to check operators

LATEST

Ukraine's Interior ministry to cooperate with California rescuers in sphere of emergency response

Vodafone Ukraine to launch 4G mobile communications in 1800 MHz band in 10 regions from July 1

​​​​​​​National Guard of Ukraine to continue cooperation with Californian colleagues

Poroshenko: peacekeeping mission in Donbas is way to peace, test of Kremlin's genuine intention

Russia promotes Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project for political pressure on EU, expanding corruption schemes

Denisova to report EU commissioner for human rights, UN, OSCE missions she not permitted to visit all hostages in Russia

Russia hides state of health of Ukrainian prisoners, including Sentsov – ombudsman Denisova

Poroshenko grateful to EU leaders for support of Ukraine

EU calls on Russia to accept its responsibility for downing flight MH17 over Ukraine in 2014

EU leaders agree to extend economic sanctions against Russia – media

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD