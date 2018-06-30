Delegates of Ukraine Reform Conference in Copenhagen outline priority areas for further cooperation with Ukraine

Delegates of the Ukraine Reform Conference held in Copenhagen (Denmark) have outlined the priority areas for further cooperation with Ukraine, the press service of the State Agency for Energy Efficiency and Energy Saving of Ukraine has reported.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman took part in the conference from the governmental delegation of Ukraine. He pointed out conducting reforms in all spheres in Ukraine.

"We are a post-Soviet country that has ensured a clear focus of changes and priorities. We have started the birth of a new European state only in three years," the Ukrainian prime minister said.

It is reported that special attention was paid to issues of national and energy security, economic recovery.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini, British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan and foreign ministers of other countries pointed out the achievements of Ukraine on the road of development.

Groysman said during negotiations with Danish businessmen that at present the legislation in Ukraine gives new opportunities for investments.

In turn, Chairman of the State Agency for Energy Efficiency Serhiy Savchuk pointed out the cooperation of Ukraine and Denmark in the field of energy efficiency and renewable energy.

"The foundation for the partnership was a bilateral Memorandum of Understanding signed during the official visit of President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko to Denmark in 2017," the press service reported.

The press service of the agency emphasized the efficiency of this partnership, "because in 2016, the share of renewable energy in the final energy consumption of Denmark reached 32%. The country plans to achieve 35% of "clean" energy by 2020 and 100% in 2050."

It is reported that financial institutions also provide support to Ukraine.

"Last year, with the help of co-financing of the Danish investment fund IFU in Lviv region, a new wind farm Stary Sambir 2 with a capacity of 20.7 MW was launched," the press service of the agency said.

In turn, Ukraine continues improving its legislation, taking into account the interests of investors, and opening up opportunities for the implementation of projects for the production of energy from renewable sources and waste, as well as in the field of energy efficiency.