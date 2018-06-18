High Council of Justice backs bill on creation of High Anti-Corruption Court

The High Council of Justice at a meeting on Monday unanimously supported the presidential draft law "On the establishment of the High Anti-Corruption Court."

"I suggest you support the draft law prepared by the president of Ukraine on the establishment of the High Anti-Corruption Court," head of the High Council of Justice Ihor Benedysiuk put the issue to the vote.

The corresponding decision was supported unanimously, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported.

As reported, on June 7, the Verkhovna Rada adopted at second reading and as a whole presidential bill (No. 7440) on the High Anti-Corruption Court. The president signed it on June 11.