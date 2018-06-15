Facts

13:48 15.06.2018

I know very well how to negotiate peace – Tymoshenko

2 min read
I know very well how to negotiate peace – Tymoshenko

Batkivschyna Party leader Yulia Tymoshenko has emphasized the priority achieving peace in Ukraine and the importance of the Budapest Memorandum.

"We will talk with you ... about the quality of life, about safety and most importantly - about the world that we need as air ... I believe that ... in parallel after the presidential elections, and maybe even after the election of the parliament, but most likely, right after presidential elections, we need to return to what, unfortunately, Ukraine's government failed to do … the Budapest Memorandum," Tymoshenko said at party gathering, dubbed "New Course for Ukraine (Novyj Kurs Ukrainy)," held in Kyiv on Friday.

"I know how to negotiate and with whom to negotiate. I know very well how to negotiate peace," she said.

"We need to raise this issue of the Budapest Memorandum because it concerns not only international guarantees, not only the peace in Ukraine, not only the deaths of people and children that we lost in the war. This concerns all of humanity, because if Ukraine is not guaranteed, then getting rid of nuclear weapons in the world will be much more difficult," Tymoshenko said, calling for a UN peacekeeping mission to be deployed to Donbas on Ukraine's terms.

Tags: #tymoshenko #batkivschyna
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Tymoshenko says "New Course for Ukraine" not aimed at rapprochement with Russia, assures in her commitment to European aspirations

Tymoshenko floats public discussion of 'Chancellor type' of government for Ukraine

Tymoshenko proposing creation of 4 platforms of intellectuals to develop strategies

Tymoshenko: We won elections to territorial communities with over 35% of votes

Tymoshenko leases house, four land parcels near Kyiv, salary exceeds UAH 225,000 in 2017

Tymoshenko leases house, four land parcels near Kyiv, salary exceeds UAH 225,000 in 2017

Tymoshenko tops presidential rating

Tymoshenko goes to U.S. for prayer breakfast with U.S. President Trump

MP Vlasenko appointed PACE rep in Venice Commission for two years

Tymoshenko, Poroshenko lead in presidential poll – survey

LATEST

School teacher stops bus carrying children after driver dies of heart attack

Washington doesn't recognize Crimea as part of Russia - U.S. embassy in Russia

Klimkin grateful to Poland for calling on Russia to release Ukrainian political prisoners

MFA protests over Denisova's denial to Sentsov

Denisova says she will keep insisting on meeting Sentsov

Ukraine ready to consider possibility of joint production of armored vehicles with Thailand

OSCE SMM observes almost 850,000 ceasefire breaches in Donbas in past 3 years

Donbas hostilities kill 29, injure 109 in 2018

Talks about my visits to Ukrainian political prisoners in Russia end deadlock

Ukraine expresses gratitude to European Parliament for adoption of resolution on Russia regarding Sentsov

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD