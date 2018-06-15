I know very well how to negotiate peace – Tymoshenko

Batkivschyna Party leader Yulia Tymoshenko has emphasized the priority achieving peace in Ukraine and the importance of the Budapest Memorandum.

"We will talk with you ... about the quality of life, about safety and most importantly - about the world that we need as air ... I believe that ... in parallel after the presidential elections, and maybe even after the election of the parliament, but most likely, right after presidential elections, we need to return to what, unfortunately, Ukraine's government failed to do … the Budapest Memorandum," Tymoshenko said at party gathering, dubbed "New Course for Ukraine (Novyj Kurs Ukrainy)," held in Kyiv on Friday.

"I know how to negotiate and with whom to negotiate. I know very well how to negotiate peace," she said.

"We need to raise this issue of the Budapest Memorandum because it concerns not only international guarantees, not only the peace in Ukraine, not only the deaths of people and children that we lost in the war. This concerns all of humanity, because if Ukraine is not guaranteed, then getting rid of nuclear weapons in the world will be much more difficult," Tymoshenko said, calling for a UN peacekeeping mission to be deployed to Donbas on Ukraine's terms.