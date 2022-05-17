Batkivschyna proposes to legislate comprehensive support for Armed Forces fighters

The Batkivschyna faction will soon submit and call on fellow MPs to support a bill designed to provide the military, injured during the war, with the necessary support in medical, financial and social security.

"The Batkivschyna is developing a bill that guarantees worthy support to our soldiers. And it calls on colleagues from all factions to join this initiative, saluting our Heroes not only with words, but also with such deeds that they need now!" leader of the Batkivschyna party, Yulia Tymoshenko wrote on her Facebook.

She said that the state should take care of the wounded military and help them adapt and continue to live a full life after severe injuries on the battlefield.