Facts

13:21 17.05.2022

Batkivschyna proposes to legislate comprehensive support for Armed Forces fighters

1 min read
Batkivschyna proposes to legislate comprehensive support for Armed Forces fighters

The Batkivschyna faction will soon submit and call on fellow MPs to support a bill designed to provide the military, injured during the war, with the necessary support in medical, financial and social security.

"The Batkivschyna is developing a bill that guarantees worthy support to our soldiers. And it calls on colleagues from all factions to join this initiative, saluting our Heroes not only with words, but also with such deeds that they need now!" leader of the Batkivschyna party, Yulia Tymoshenko wrote on her Facebook.

She said that the state should take care of the wounded military and help them adapt and continue to live a full life after severe injuries on the battlefield.

Tags: #batkivschyna
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:36 02.06.2021
Tymoshenko: Batkivschyna submiting all necessary documents for start of referendum on land sale to CEC

Tymoshenko: Batkivschyna submiting all necessary documents for start of referendum on land sale to CEC

15:58 09.04.2021
Batkivschyna starts organizing referendums on five issues, incl. sale of agricultural land

Batkivschyna starts organizing referendums on five issues, incl. sale of agricultural land

08:59 02.02.2021
Arakhamia does not exclude possibility of creating parliamentary coalition with Batkivschyna

Arakhamia does not exclude possibility of creating parliamentary coalition with Batkivschyna

10:59 27.01.2021
Batkivschyna initiates referendums on five issues – Tymoshenko

Batkivschyna initiates referendums on five issues – Tymoshenko

13:05 23.08.2019
Batkivschyna recalls Olena Kondratiuk's candidature for post of Rada deputy chairman of 9th convocation

Batkivschyna recalls Olena Kondratiuk's candidature for post of Rada deputy chairman of 9th convocation

18:21 23.07.2019
Batkivschyna retains 3rd place in Ukrainian parliamentary elections after 97% of votes counted

Batkivschyna retains 3rd place in Ukrainian parliamentary elections after 97% of votes counted

10:56 23.07.2019
Batkivschyna gets third place with 92.9% of protocols processed

Batkivschyna gets third place with 92.9% of protocols processed

11:09 21.07.2019
No one knows today who will become future PM – Tymoshenko

No one knows today who will become future PM – Tymoshenko

13:30 19.07.2019
Zelensky's Office hopes to form coalition with Holos, possibly with Batkivschyna

Zelensky's Office hopes to form coalition with Holos, possibly with Batkivschyna

10:21 27.06.2019
Batkivschyna, BPP, Opposition Bloc lead activity, effectiveness rating of Ukrainian parties

Batkivschyna, BPP, Opposition Bloc lead activity, effectiveness rating of Ukrainian parties

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

On Tuesday, Russian military fire artillery at city hospital in Severodonetsk again; ten people killed, three wounded – Haidai

ICC Prosecutor deploys team of forensic experts to Ukraine to investigate war crimes

No massive shelling of settlements like today's since war started – local authorities

Russian occupiers urgently preparing "press tour" for foreign media to occupied territories to accuse Ukraine of murder and destruction - Ukrainian intelligence

More than 3,000 residents of Mariupol being held by occupiers in ‘filtration prison’ in village of Oleni vka, Donetsk region – Denisova

LATEST

On Tuesday, Russian military fire artillery at city hospital in Severodonetsk again; ten people killed, three wounded – Haidai

Ministry of Digital Transformation opens Diia.Business centre in Warsaw

Shmyhal: We aren’t asking European soldiers to defend our country, we are asking our partners to support us with weapons and finances

ICC Prosecutor deploys team of forensic experts to Ukraine to investigate war crimes

Germany delivers thousands of anti–tank grenade launchers, mines to Ukraine in two weeks - media

No massive shelling of settlements like today's since war started – local authorities

Russian occupiers urgently preparing "press tour" for foreign media to occupied territories to accuse Ukraine of murder and destruction - Ukrainian intelligence

More than 3,000 residents of Mariupol being held by occupiers in ‘filtration prison’ in village of Oleni vka, Donetsk region – Denisova

EU defense ministers to approve another EUR 500 mln for arming Ukraine - Borrell

Ceasefire without withdrawal of Russian troops impossible - Podoliak

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD