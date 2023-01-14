Three civilians killed, nine wounded amid invaders’ shelling in three regions of Ukraine on Friday – President’s Office Dpty Head

Three civilians of Donetsk and Kharkiv regions have been killed as a result of shelling by Russian occupiers on Friday, January 13, Deputy Head of the President’s Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko said, citing data from Regional Military Administrations.

"Civilian casualties as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation for January 13, 2023 (as of 09:00 on January 14, 2023): Donetsk region – one killed, three wounded; Kharkiv region – two killed, three wounded; Kherson region – three wounded," Tymoshenko wrote on Telegram on Saturday morning.