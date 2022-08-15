Facts

15:45 15.08.2022

French govt ready to help Ukraine with territory mine clearance – Kyrylo Tymoshenko

1 min read
French govt ready to help Ukraine with territory mine clearance – Kyrylo Tymoshenko

The French government is ready to help Ukraine with the demining of the territory, as well as to assist in the training of relevant Ukrainian specialists, Deputy Head of the President’s Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko said.

"The French government is ready to help, both in direct mine clearance with the involvement of its specialists and equipment, and to help train Ukrainian specialists, including mine clearance of reservoirs," Tymoshenko wrote on Telegram following a meeting with first adviser of the French Embassy Bruno Cossanel and humanitarian aid attache Frederic Rousseau.

As the deputy head of the President’s Office noted, French diplomats also expressed the interest of the French government in helping with the restoration of Chernihiv region as part of the Ukraine Rapid Recovery Plan.

The parties discussed cooperation in the medical field and humanitarian assistance, as well as the possibility of creating DNA laboratories for the identification of dead and deceased people.

Tags: #tymoshenko #france

MORE ABOUT

13:16 11.08.2022
Dpty Head of President’s Office Tymoshenko announces completion of joint developments with Zelensky on implementation of Ukraine’s recovery, modernization plan

Dpty Head of President’s Office Tymoshenko announces completion of joint developments with Zelensky on implementation of Ukraine’s recovery, modernization plan

12:40 26.07.2022
France to give Ukrainian doctors 10,000 laptops - Digital Minister

France to give Ukrainian doctors 10,000 laptops - Digital Minister

16:04 30.06.2022
Paris region of France to support restoration of Kyiv, Chernihiv regions – Shmyhal

Paris region of France to support restoration of Kyiv, Chernihiv regions – Shmyhal

13:20 16.06.2022
France to further support Ukraine in long term and in all forms – Macron

France to further support Ukraine in long term and in all forms – Macron

19:03 30.05.2022
Zelensky, French FM discuss supply of weapons, strengthening of sanctions against Russia, integration of Ukraine into EU

Zelensky, French FM discuss supply of weapons, strengthening of sanctions against Russia, integration of Ukraine into EU

15:46 30.05.2022
French FM visits Bucha

French FM visits Bucha

20:59 25.04.2022
Ukrainian, French FMs discuss arms supplies, sanctions against Russia

Ukrainian, French FMs discuss arms supplies, sanctions against Russia

17:54 31.03.2022
We have strong negotiating position, we must feel it - Tymoshenko

We have strong negotiating position, we must feel it - Tymoshenko

10:20 30.03.2022
Ukraine to receive EUR 300 mln loan from French Development Agency

Ukraine to receive EUR 300 mln loan from French Development Agency

12:12 27.03.2022
On March 26, some 5,208 people evacuated via humanitarian corridors – President's Office Dpty Head Tymoshenko

On March 26, some 5,208 people evacuated via humanitarian corridors – President's Office Dpty Head Tymoshenko

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky congratulates Poland on Armed Forces Day: We’ll definitely celebrate joint victory in struggle for freedom, common European future

Russia inflicts 73 times more strikes on civilian targets than on military ones – Podoliak

Verkhovna Rada calls on UN, European countries to recognize Russia's actions at Zaporizhia NPP nuclear terrorism act, impose sanctions on Russia's nuclear industry

Rada extends martial law for 90 days – MPs

Rada elects two members of High Council of Justice – MP Honcharenko

LATEST

Zelensky congratulates Poland on Armed Forces Day: We’ll definitely celebrate joint victory in struggle for freedom, common European future

Russia inflicts 73 times more strikes on civilian targets than on military ones – Podoliak

Verkhovna Rada calls on UN, European countries to recognize Russia's actions at Zaporizhia NPP nuclear terrorism act, impose sanctions on Russia's nuclear industry

Rada adopts appeal to FATF as for excluding Russia from members, including it 'black list'

Rada extends martial law for 90 days – MPs

Rada elects two members of High Council of Justice – MP Honcharenko

Not massacres in Ukraine, but talk about loss of visas could turn Russians to awareness of war and responsibility – Podoliak

Some 433 firearms seized from illicit trafficking in Kyiv during war, mostly at checkpoints

Zelensky dismisses heads of SBU main departments in Kyiv, Lviv, Ternopil regions

Kyiv police chief: 13 episodes of Russia's war crimes recorded in Hostomel, Russian military being established

AD
AD
AD
AD