French govt ready to help Ukraine with territory mine clearance – Kyrylo Tymoshenko

The French government is ready to help Ukraine with the demining of the territory, as well as to assist in the training of relevant Ukrainian specialists, Deputy Head of the President’s Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko said.

"The French government is ready to help, both in direct mine clearance with the involvement of its specialists and equipment, and to help train Ukrainian specialists, including mine clearance of reservoirs," Tymoshenko wrote on Telegram following a meeting with first adviser of the French Embassy Bruno Cossanel and humanitarian aid attache Frederic Rousseau.

As the deputy head of the President’s Office noted, French diplomats also expressed the interest of the French government in helping with the restoration of Chernihiv region as part of the Ukraine Rapid Recovery Plan.

The parties discussed cooperation in the medical field and humanitarian assistance, as well as the possibility of creating DNA laboratories for the identification of dead and deceased people.