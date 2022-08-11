Facts

13:16 11.08.2022

Dpty Head of President’s Office Tymoshenko announces completion of joint developments with Zelensky on implementation of Ukraine’s recovery, modernization plan

Deputy Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Kyrylo Tymoshenko announced the launch of an online platform where the condition of war-affected facilities in Ukraine is monitored in real time.

On his Telegram on Thursday morning, he also announced the finalizing of joint developments with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on the implementation of the Recovery and Modernization Plan.

"The recovery plan of Ukraine – Fast recovery plan is constantly in operation… The daily dialogue of citizens with local authorities is already yielding a positive result. During the meetings with the ambassadors of the partner countries, we present our idea of restoring Ukraine, especially the critical infrastructure that is already needed," Tymoshenko wrote.

He called this goal ambitious, but feasible.

"We are taking on the implementation of all our plans so that citizens can return to their homes, get all the necessary services, and our children continue to attend their favorite kindergartens and schools," Tymoshenko summed up.

As reported, the Fast Recovery plan – a plan to restore Ukraine from the consequences of a full-scale war - was presented at an expanded meeting of the Presidium of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities under the President of Ukraine. The total amount for the implementation of the Fast Recovery plan is $17 billion. It involves the restoration of 100% of the housing stock in de-occupied territories, as well as parts of schools, kindergartens, hospitals and housing and communal services facilities, this is in total more than 38,000 objects.

