16:58 11.06.2018

Case on Rotterdam+ formula is one of most relevant for NABU - Sytnyk

Director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) Artem Sytnyk has stressed that the investigation into possible abuse cases when approving the Rotterdam+ formula is one of the most urgent for the agency, but there are a number of difficulties in this process.

"This proceeding is one of the most urgent that the anti-corruption bureau is investigating. We are trying to move there as quickly as possible, but as we have successfully noted we need help from international partners, since the investigation is connected with international legal orders," he said at a briefing in Kyiv after the discussion at the conference, where the results of the NABU's activities for three years were discussed.

Sytnyk said in order to determine the amount of losses from the implementation of the Rotterdam+ formula expert conclusion is necessary, and this can be one of the most problematic moments in this case.

"Because one of the experts, who carried out expertise on NABU cases, and namely the 'backpack case,' is now undergoing unprecedented pressure from the part of law enforcement agencies," the NABU director said.

