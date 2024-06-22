Artem Sytnyk becomes deputy director of Defense Procurement Agency of Ministry of Defense

Artem Sytnyk has been appointed Deputy Director of the Ministry of Defense's Defense Procurement Agency (DPA) for security issues.

"From now on, he will be responsible for the agency's internal security, counterparty verification, monitoring the proper execution of state contracts, and building effective cooperation with law enforcement agencies," the DPA announced on its Facebook page.

Sytnyk headed the National Anti-Corruption Bureau from 2015 to 2022. Subsequently, he worked as the Deputy Director of the National Agency for Preventing Corruption, where he was responsible for interactions with law enforcement agencies, financial control, conducting special inspections, and preventing conflicts of interest.

"We eagerly anticipate his efforts in establishing processes that will prevent any manifestations of corruption and ensure efficient procurement and reliable delivery of weapons to the Armed Forces," said the Director of the Defense Procurement Agency, Maryna Bezrukova, on Facebook on Friday.

In turn, Sytnyk expressed hope that his experience would "help strengthen the Agency and minimize possible risks in its work."