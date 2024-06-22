Facts

16:18 22.06.2024

Artem Sytnyk becomes deputy director of Defense Procurement Agency of Ministry of Defense

1 min read
Artem Sytnyk becomes deputy director of Defense Procurement Agency of Ministry of Defense

Artem Sytnyk has been appointed Deputy Director of the Ministry of Defense's Defense Procurement Agency (DPA) for security issues.

"From now on, he will be responsible for the agency's internal security, counterparty verification, monitoring the proper execution of state contracts, and building effective cooperation with law enforcement agencies," the DPA announced on its Facebook page.

Sytnyk headed the National Anti-Corruption Bureau from 2015 to 2022. Subsequently, he worked as the Deputy Director of the National Agency for Preventing Corruption, where he was responsible for interactions with law enforcement agencies, financial control, conducting special inspections, and preventing conflicts of interest.

"We eagerly anticipate his efforts in establishing processes that will prevent any manifestations of corruption and ensure efficient procurement and reliable delivery of weapons to the Armed Forces," said the Director of the Defense Procurement Agency, Maryna Bezrukova, on Facebook on Friday.

In turn, Sytnyk expressed hope that his experience would "help strengthen the Agency and minimize possible risks in its work."

Tags: #sytnyk

MORE ABOUT

14:33 09.12.2021
NABU Director: soon we will find out whether anti-corruption reform in Ukraine is irreversible

NABU Director: soon we will find out whether anti-corruption reform in Ukraine is irreversible

10:58 10.08.2021
NABU director concerned about pause in competition for head of SAPO

NABU director concerned about pause in competition for head of SAPO

13:48 09.08.2021
Sytnyk: HACC's verdicts against 14 persons with real imprisonment already enter into force

Sytnyk: HACC's verdicts against 14 persons with real imprisonment already enter into force

12:32 06.08.2021
Sytnyk: HACC's decision to overturn Dubilet's arrest in absentia affects investigation into PrivatBank's case

Sytnyk: HACC's decision to overturn Dubilet's arrest in absentia affects investigation into PrivatBank's case

16:39 08.06.2021
NABU responsible for bringing six ministers, their deputies, 11 heads of central executive bodies, 65 judges to criminal responsibility – Sytnyk

NABU responsible for bringing six ministers, their deputies, 11 heads of central executive bodies, 65 judges to criminal responsibility – Sytnyk

16:53 13.02.2021
Interrogation of NABU Director Sytnyk canceled - Prosecutor General

Interrogation of NABU Director Sytnyk canceled - Prosecutor General

10:16 16.12.2020
Provisions of NABU law in part of procedure for appointing Bureau director become void today, but Sytnyk remains its vested director - Maliuska

Provisions of NABU law in part of procedure for appointing Bureau director become void today, but Sytnyk remains its vested director - Maliuska

14:12 12.12.2020
Kolomoisky puts pressure on NABU in investigation of PrivatBank case - NABU director

Kolomoisky puts pressure on NABU in investigation of PrivatBank case - NABU director

16:15 19.11.2020
Recognition of HACC as unconstitutional could be final blow to anti-corruption infrastructure that is still working – Sytnyk

Recognition of HACC as unconstitutional could be final blow to anti-corruption infrastructure that is still working – Sytnyk

12:44 27.10.2020
NABU says District Administrative Court of Kyiv City decision on Sytnyk is absurd, appeals it

NABU says District Administrative Court of Kyiv City decision on Sytnyk is absurd, appeals it

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy calls on partners to show resolve so that Ukraine can 'destroy Russian terrorists, Russian combat aviation where they are'

ZELENSKYY: WE NEED STRONG DECISIONS FROM OUR PARTNERS SO THAT WE CAN DESTROY RUSSIAN TERRORISTS, THEIR COMBAT AVIATION WHEREVER THEY ARE

ZELENSKYY: 19 CASUALTIES, THREE FATALITIES REPORTED IN KHARKIV

Number of casualties in Kharkiv rises to 18 – mayor

Two people killed, at least two injured in Kharkiv – Synehubov

LATEST

Zelenskyy calls on partners to show resolve so that Ukraine can 'destroy Russian terrorists, Russian combat aviation where they are'

Energoatom supervisory board completed

Zvarych dismissed from post of Ambassador of Poland, appointed Ukraine's Ambassador to the Czech Republic – decrees

ZELENSKYY: WE NEED STRONG DECISIONS FROM OUR PARTNERS SO THAT WE CAN DESTROY RUSSIAN TERRORISTS, THEIR COMBAT AVIATION WHEREVER THEY ARE

ZELENSKYY: 19 CASUALTIES, THREE FATALITIES REPORTED IN KHARKIV

Zelenskyy appoints ambassador to the Netherlands as Ukraine's permanent representative to OPCW – decree

Zelenskyy appoints Dovhanych as Ambassador of Ukraine to Iraq – decree

Two men injured in attack on Kherson – Regional Military Administration

Number of casualties in Kharkiv rises to 18 – mayor

Zelenskyy approves composition of Ukrainian delegation for accession negotiations with EU led by Stefanishyna

AD
AD
AD
AD