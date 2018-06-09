Ukrainian military to continue participating in NATO mission in Afghanistan, ready to send additional personnel – Poltorak

Ukrainian Defense Minister Stepan Poltorak has assured that the Ukrainian military will continue to participate in the NATO mission in Afghanistan and are ready to send additional personnel.

"Ukrainian Armed Forces have been accomplishing tasks in Afghanistan for 11 years and we will continue to participate in this operation. We are ready to increase our contribution and assign more personnel to the Mission HQ and triple our personnel," said the minister on Friday at a meeting of the North Atlantic Council with the countries-contributors of the NATO mission "Resolute Support," the press service of the defense ministry said.

Poltorak stressed that the Ukrainians express condolences and all feelings are with fallen NATO military and civil personnel, as well as all Afghan people fallen for fighting against terrorism.