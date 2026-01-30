Kyiv receives gas stoves, cylinders, heating pads from German Life Bridge Ukraine

Photo: https://t.me/vitaliy_klitschko/6103

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has said Kyiv received a batch of humanitarian aid from "German friends and partners" on Friday.

"The charity organization Life Bridge Ukraine and its head Janine von Wolfersdorf handed over 6,000 gas stoves, 30,000 gas cylinders for them and 7,040 heating pads to Kyiv," Klitschko said in the Telegram channel.

This weekend, according to the mayor, through the city's territorial social assistance centers, stoves, cylinders and heating pads will be distributed to single people of respectable age whose stoves in their apartments run on electricity (to houses where there are currently problems with heat and power supply).

These items were purchased with charitable funds raised by Life Bridge Ukraine.

According to Klitschko, during the week the charity organization collected EUR 140,000 in Germany. The first EUR 30,000 were donated by the Association of Berlin Entrepreneurs (Verein Berliner Kaufleute). Many private philanthropists from Berlin and all over Germany also joined in the help.

The mayor of the capital said Life Bridge Ukraine, with the support of the Berlin City Hall, helped create the Human Titans prosthetic center in the Ukrainian capital, which provides assistance to wounded soldiers and civilians. The center was opened last year on the basis of one of the city hospitals.

In order to equip the center and manufacture prostheses, Life Bridge Ukraine purchased and transferred equipment from a leading German manufacturer worth UAH 14.5 million.