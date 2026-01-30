Interfax-Ukraine
21:01 30.01.2026

Syrsky, frontline commanders meeting: Enemy building up reserves, intensifying offensive actions

Syrsky, frontline commanders meeting: Enemy building up reserves, intensifying offensive actions
Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine General Oleksandr Syrsky held a working meeting with commanders of military units who are directly performing combat tasks on the frontline.

"We examined the operational situation in detail and summarized the practical experience of actions in complex and dynamic conditions of modern combat. Special attention was focused on the role of the commander in maintaining the controllability and stability of units, effective interaction, logistical support and organization of medical evacuation, as well as on resolving problematic issues on the ground," Syrsky said on Facebook.

Taking into account the enemy's building up of reserves and intensifying its offensive actions, the participants of the meeting assessed changes in the enemy's tactics and possible scenarios for the development of the situation. Priority steps were identified to strengthen the resilience of the defense and maximize the preservation of the lives of personnel.

Separately, the Commander-in-Chief noted the servicemen who showed courage, endurance and high professionalism in battles. He presented the honorary breastplates "Steel Cross," "Silver Cross" and "Cross 'Military Honor'" as a sign of gratitude for their courage, skill and dedication to serving Ukraine.

"I thank all commanders and soldiers for their daily hard work and resilience. Glory to Ukraine!" Syrsky said.

