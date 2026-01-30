Payments to be automatically recalculated if homes lack heat or water – govt resolution

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has adopted a resolution that obliges providers of utility services to independently recalculate fees for services if they were not provided, were not provided in full or were of inadequate quality, the press service of the Ministry for Development of Communities and Territories has said.

The release specifies that this concerns heat and water supply services, as well as household waste removal.

The decision was prepared by the Ministry for Development of Communities and Territories taking into account the consequences of massive shelling, in particular in January 2026. Due to the attacks in a number of cities, in particular in Kyiv, there were long interruptions in heat and water supply. Currently, restoration work is underway in the capital – heat is being restored to about 250 more houses. In total, after the recent massive shelling, residents of about 6,000 high-rise buildings in the capital were left without heat, some of them twice.

The resolution stipulates that utility providers must record for each apartment building how many days the service was absent or provided in poor quality. No fee is charged for days when services were not provided due to the elimination of the consequences of shelling or accidents; the cost of services is recalculated for the entire period of their non-provision, incomplete provision, or inadequate quality, and the results of the recalculation are automatically reflected in the next month's payments – without appeals from consumers.

The resolution enters into force on the date of its publication and applies from January 1, 2026.