Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:38 27.01.2026

Sybiha gives positive assessment of Ambassador Zaluzhny activities

1 min read
Sybiha gives positive assessment of Ambassador Zaluzhny activities

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha gave a positive assessment of the activities of the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Ukraine to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Valeriy Zaluzhny has said.

In an interview with European Pravda Sybiha, answering the question of how Ambassador Zaluzhny works, said: "Like all other heads of diplomatic missions of Ukraine – that is, he works on fulfilling the tasks assigned. […] Let's look at the results. Just last week, Great Britain provided GBP 20 million for energy. We see the practical content of the Agreement on a Centennial Partnership, there is current daily practical work."

According to Sybiha, Ambassador Zaluzhny also represents Ukraine in the International Maritime Organization, "and last year we did not allow Russia to be elected to its governing bodies."

To a journalist's clarifying question about the "good" assessment of Zaluzhny's effectiveness as ambassador, Sybiha answered "Yes."

He also spoke about rumors about the end of Zaluzhny's activities as ambassador: "I have no reason to believe so. However, I will emphasize that such personnel decisions are the prerogative of the president."

Tags: #sybiha #zaluzhny

MORE ABOUT

16:42 24.01.2026
Orban commits crime against Hungary, Transcarpathian Hungarians by blocking Ukraine's accession to EU – Sybiha

Orban commits crime against Hungary, Transcarpathian Hungarians by blocking Ukraine's accession to EU – Sybiha

13:41 24.01.2026
Unity, leadership of NB8 countries send powerful signal: Russia’s aggression will not be normalized – Sybiha

Unity, leadership of NB8 countries send powerful signal: Russia’s aggression will not be normalized – Sybiha

14:46 23.01.2026
Sybiha responds to Orban: Your master in Moscow won’t last 100 years

Sybiha responds to Orban: Your master in Moscow won’t last 100 years

11:36 23.01.2026
Svyrydenko and Sybiha discuss with diplomatic corps mobilization of additional energy and military aid for Ukraine

Svyrydenko and Sybiha discuss with diplomatic corps mobilization of additional energy and military aid for Ukraine

09:29 22.01.2026
Ukrainians released from illegal detention in Venezuela – FM Sybiha

Ukrainians released from illegal detention in Venezuela – FM Sybiha

15:45 21.01.2026
Sybiha, Kallas discuss energy, security issues in Ukraine

Sybiha, Kallas discuss energy, security issues in Ukraine

14:41 21.01.2026
Sybiha discusses energy situation, new defense and financial support packages for Ukraine with counterparts

Sybiha discusses energy situation, new defense and financial support packages for Ukraine with counterparts

17:15 20.01.2026
Netherlands ready to consider additional support for Ukraine amid Russian terror – Sybiha

Netherlands ready to consider additional support for Ukraine amid Russian terror – Sybiha

15:15 20.01.2026
Ukraine calls on IAEA Board of Governors to respond to Russian attack – Sybiha

Ukraine calls on IAEA Board of Governors to respond to Russian attack – Sybiha

09:36 20.01.2026
Putin's strike on Ukraine this morning is wake-up call for world leaders in Davos – FM Sybiha

Putin's strike on Ukraine this morning is wake-up call for world leaders in Davos – FM Sybiha

HOT NEWS

Three people killed, two injured as UAV hits passenger train in Kharkiv region

EU delivers 76 emergency generators to Ukraine

At least two injured in attack on passenger train in Kharkiv region – Kuleba

Body of third person found dead in Odesa – official

Zelenskyy: As of morning, 926 buildings in several districts on Kyiv’s left bank still without heating

LATEST

Ukraine ready to consider Moldova's appeal for contribution to its security – Sybiha

Ukrainian parliament may adopt 2 bills on ACAA with EU in Feb – Dpty PM

Three people killed, two injured as UAV hits passenger train in Kharkiv region

Batkivschyna Dpty Chair: Security guarantees from USA, EU to open chance for peace

Invaders occupy Orikhovo-Vasylivka near Soledar, advance 10 sq km per day – DeepState

EU delivers 76 emergency generators to Ukraine

Ukrainian side works on document on post-war reconstruction – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy, Starmer discuss energy support, ongoing diplomatic work

Sybiha says Zelenskyy ready to meet with Putin

Court of Appeal keeps MP Dubinsky in custody, revokes bail

AD
AD