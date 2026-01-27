Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha gave a positive assessment of the activities of the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Ukraine to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Valeriy Zaluzhny has said.

In an interview with European Pravda Sybiha, answering the question of how Ambassador Zaluzhny works, said: "Like all other heads of diplomatic missions of Ukraine – that is, he works on fulfilling the tasks assigned. […] Let's look at the results. Just last week, Great Britain provided GBP 20 million for energy. We see the practical content of the Agreement on a Centennial Partnership, there is current daily practical work."

According to Sybiha, Ambassador Zaluzhny also represents Ukraine in the International Maritime Organization, "and last year we did not allow Russia to be elected to its governing bodies."

To a journalist's clarifying question about the "good" assessment of Zaluzhny's effectiveness as ambassador, Sybiha answered "Yes."

He also spoke about rumors about the end of Zaluzhny's activities as ambassador: "I have no reason to believe so. However, I will emphasize that such personnel decisions are the prerogative of the president."