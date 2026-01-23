Sybiha responds to Orban: Your master in Moscow won’t last 100 years

Photo: https://t.me/Ukraine_MFA

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha commented on Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s statement that for the next 100 years, Hungary will not have a parliament that would vote for Ukrainian membership in the European Union.

“This plan is doomed to fail, Mr. Prime Minister. Your master in Moscow won’t last 100 years even if you were ready to donate him all organs. And on the day Ukraine joins the EU, we will frame this headline in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine,” Sybiha said on X.

Earlier, Orbán stated that Hungary would not support Ukraine’s accession to the EU for the next 100 years. According to him, for the next 100 years, Hungary will not have a parliament that would vote for Ukrainian membership in the European Union.

Orbán claims that Kyiv is attempting to influence the results of the upcoming Hungarian parliamentary elections because it knows the country’s current government will not allow its accession to the EU.