Netherlands ready to consider additional support for Ukraine amid Russian terror – Sybiha

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha spoke with Dutch Foreign Minister David van Weel to inform him about the consequences of Russia's latest brutal strikes and the difficult situation in Ukraine's energy system.

"Grateful to my Dutch colleague for his condolences and for reaffirming that the Netherlands is ready to consider additional support for the Ukrainian people to overcome Russian winter terror," he wrote on X.

"We greatly value our Dutch friends standing with us at a time when many Ukrainians lack heating, power, and water in the freezing temperatures below -15°C. We also exchanged views on the latest international developments and shared our expectations of the peace process moving forward," the minister noted.