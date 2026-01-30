HACC applies preventive measure to former top officials of State Border Service of Ukraine

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has imposed a two-month preventive measure in the form of a UAH 10 million bail on the former head of the State Border Service of Ukraine and a UAH 2 million bail on the former head of the border checkpoint department; the defendants were found guilty of systematically receiving bribes for facilitating the unhindered crossing of the state border.

"At the request of the National Anti-corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) detective, approved by the SAPO prosecutor, the investigating judge of the HACC has imposed a preventive measure on the former top officials of the State Border Service of Ukraine, who were found guilty of systematically receiving illegal benefits for facilitating the unhindered crossing of the state border," the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) said in a statement.

Thus, the court partially satisfied the petition and applied a preventive measure in the form of a bail of UAH 10 million to the former head of the State Border Service, and UAH 2 million to the former head of the State Border Service checkpoint department.

The term of the obligations is until March 30, 2026.

The report does not name the names of the defendants. According to Suspilny, it refers to the former head of the State Border Service Serhiy Deineko and the former head of the Solomonovo border service department Oleksandr Marushchak.

Both suspects are subject to relevant procedural obligations, including: to appear before the investigator, prosecutor, and court upon first request; not to leave the territory of Ukraine without the permission of the investigator, prosecutor, or court; to notify the investigator, prosecutor, and court of a change in their place of residence and work; refrain from communicating with suspects in these criminal proceedings, witnesses and any other persons regarding the circumstances set forth in the suspicion; leave your passport(s) for travel abroad, other documents giving the right to leave Ukraine and enter Ukraine, in the custody of the relevant state authorities.