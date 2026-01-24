Orban commits crime against Hungary, Transcarpathian Hungarians by blocking Ukraine's accession to EU – Sybiha

Photo: https://t.me/Ukraine_MFA

Blocking Ukraine’s accession to the European Union makes Ukrainian Hungarians hostages of geopolitical adventures, and the complicity of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban with the Russian side once again puts Hungary on the wrong side of history, which the Hungarian people do not deserve, notes Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha.

"When Viktor Orbán says that he will not allow Ukraine to join the EU for the next 100 years, he is not really talking to the Ukrainian state. First and foremost, he is telling this to ethnic Hungarians in Transcarpathia. This sounds like a Freudian slip, with a reference to the peace treaty signed more than 100 years ago that was tragic for Hungarians. This is the height of your cynicism… Orbán simply wants to keep them as hostages to his geopolitical adventures and to continue laundering money through various foreign schemes and foundations," Sybiha wrote on X.

"By blocking Ukraine’s accession to the EU, Viktor Orbán is committing yet another crime against the Hungarian people and Hungary itself. It is obvious that the European Union is an area of peace. It was created after World War II to prevent another war. Ukraine’s accession to the EU would bring peace closer and guarantee security and prosperity for all of Europe and for the entire Hungarian nation. But this is not what Putin wants. He wants the war to continue. By blocking Ukraine’s EU membership, Orbán is fulfilling Putin’s wishes. At the same time, Orban is blocking the restoration of peace in Europe and turning Hungary into an accomplice of the Kremlin regime," the minister noted.

"Today, Orbán is acting not even like Miklós Horthy, but like Hitler’s henchman Ferenc Szálasi. This is a lesson from World War II. Hungary and the Hungarian people do not deserve this. Hungary does not deserve to once again find itself on the wrong side of history—as an accomplice of a new form of inhuman ideology represented by the Putin regime. The Hungarian people are a people of dignity and freedom—the people of Ferenc Rákóczi II, Sándor Petőfi, and Imre Nagy, not of Orbán," the minister noted.

Sybiha also responded to accusations from his Hungarian counterpart, Péter Szijjártó, about Ukraine’s alleged interference in the upcoming elections in Hungary, saying: "As for the elections, you should not be afraid of Ukraine. You should be afraid of the Hungarian people, who are tired of your lies, your kleptocracy, and your hatred."

The Foreign Minister’s post was written in response to a post by Szijjártó, who wrote earlier in X: "Well, I see you started to interfere into our elections. We know you want a government which would say yes to Brussels and would be ready to drag Hungary into your war. But we will not let it happen! The sovereign Hungarian government will continue to protect the country and its people from your war!"