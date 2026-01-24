Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:42 24.01.2026

Orban commits crime against Hungary, Transcarpathian Hungarians by blocking Ukraine's accession to EU – Sybiha

3 min read
Orban commits crime against Hungary, Transcarpathian Hungarians by blocking Ukraine's accession to EU – Sybiha
Photo: https://t.me/Ukraine_MFA

Blocking Ukraine’s accession to the European Union makes Ukrainian Hungarians hostages of geopolitical adventures, and the complicity of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban with the Russian side once again puts Hungary on the wrong side of history, which the Hungarian people do not deserve, notes Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha.

"When Viktor Orbán says that he will not allow Ukraine to join the EU for the next 100 years, he is not really talking to the Ukrainian state. First and foremost, he is telling this to ethnic Hungarians in Transcarpathia. This sounds like a Freudian slip, with a reference to the peace treaty signed more than 100 years ago that was tragic for Hungarians. This is the height of your cynicism… Orbán simply wants to keep them as hostages to his geopolitical adventures and to continue laundering money through various foreign schemes and foundations," Sybiha wrote on X.

"By blocking Ukraine’s accession to the EU, Viktor Orbán is committing yet another crime against the Hungarian people and Hungary itself. It is obvious that the European Union is an area of peace. It was created after World War II to prevent another war. Ukraine’s accession to the EU would bring peace closer and guarantee security and prosperity for all of Europe and for the entire Hungarian nation. But this is not what Putin wants. He wants the war to continue. By blocking Ukraine’s EU membership, Orbán is fulfilling Putin’s wishes. At the same time, Orban is blocking the restoration of peace in Europe and turning Hungary into an accomplice of the Kremlin regime," the minister noted.

"Today, Orbán is acting not even like Miklós Horthy, but like Hitler’s henchman Ferenc Szálasi. This is a lesson from World War II. Hungary and the Hungarian people do not deserve this. Hungary does not deserve to once again find itself on the wrong side of history—as an accomplice of a new form of inhuman ideology represented by the Putin regime. The Hungarian people are a people of dignity and freedom—the people of Ferenc Rákóczi II, Sándor Petőfi, and Imre Nagy, not of Orbán," the minister noted.

Sybiha also responded to accusations from his Hungarian counterpart, Péter Szijjártó, about Ukraine’s alleged interference in the upcoming elections in Hungary, saying: "As for the elections, you should not be afraid of Ukraine. You should be afraid of the Hungarian people, who are tired of your lies, your kleptocracy, and your hatred."

The Foreign Minister’s post was written in response to a post by Szijjártó, who wrote earlier in X: "Well, I see you started to interfere into our elections. We know you want a government which would say yes to Brussels and would be ready to drag Hungary into your war. But we will not let it happen! The sovereign Hungarian government will continue to protect the country and its people from your war!"

Tags: #sybiha #orban

MORE ABOUT

13:41 24.01.2026
Unity, leadership of NB8 countries send powerful signal: Russia’s aggression will not be normalized – Sybiha

Unity, leadership of NB8 countries send powerful signal: Russia’s aggression will not be normalized – Sybiha

14:46 23.01.2026
Sybiha responds to Orban: Your master in Moscow won’t last 100 years

Sybiha responds to Orban: Your master in Moscow won’t last 100 years

11:36 23.01.2026
Svyrydenko and Sybiha discuss with diplomatic corps mobilization of additional energy and military aid for Ukraine

Svyrydenko and Sybiha discuss with diplomatic corps mobilization of additional energy and military aid for Ukraine

09:29 22.01.2026
Ukrainians released from illegal detention in Venezuela – FM Sybiha

Ukrainians released from illegal detention in Venezuela – FM Sybiha

15:45 21.01.2026
Sybiha, Kallas discuss energy, security issues in Ukraine

Sybiha, Kallas discuss energy, security issues in Ukraine

14:41 21.01.2026
Sybiha discusses energy situation, new defense and financial support packages for Ukraine with counterparts

Sybiha discusses energy situation, new defense and financial support packages for Ukraine with counterparts

17:15 20.01.2026
Netherlands ready to consider additional support for Ukraine amid Russian terror – Sybiha

Netherlands ready to consider additional support for Ukraine amid Russian terror – Sybiha

15:15 20.01.2026
Ukraine calls on IAEA Board of Governors to respond to Russian attack – Sybiha

Ukraine calls on IAEA Board of Governors to respond to Russian attack – Sybiha

09:36 20.01.2026
Putin's strike on Ukraine this morning is wake-up call for world leaders in Davos – FM Sybiha

Putin's strike on Ukraine this morning is wake-up call for world leaders in Davos – FM Sybiha

09:17 13.01.2026
FMs of Ukraine, Norway discuss prospects of Ukrainian defense industry projects

FMs of Ukraine, Norway discuss prospects of Ukrainian defense industry projects

HOT NEWS

Talks in Abu Dhabi constructive, next meetings may take place next week – Zelenskyy

Talks between Ukraine, USA and Russia in Abu Dhabi over – spokeswoman for NSDC Secretary

Number of deaths in Ukraine in 2025 exceeds number of births by almost 2.9 times – Ministry of Justice

Zelenskyy on Russia’s night attack: We count on reaction, assistance of all our partners

Zelenskyy, Fedorov discuss AFU personnel issues, acceleration of missile logistics for air defense

LATEST

Talks in Abu Dhabi constructive, next meetings may take place next week – Zelenskyy

Dpty PM Kuleba: 447 generators to arrive from EU to Ukraine within week

Number of victims in Kharkiv increases to 31, including two children

Next round of talks between Ukraine, USA and Russia to take place next week – media

EU mobilises part of civil aid from EUR 90 bln loan to support Ukraine's energy system – French Embassy

Talks between Ukraine, USA and Russia in Abu Dhabi over – spokeswoman for NSDC Secretary

Invaders hit Roshen factory twice at night in same place – Poroshenko

European Solidarity regards Russian attack on Kyiv Roshen factory as aggressor's unreadiness for peace

Czechs raise UAH 100 mln for generators for Ukraine in 2 days

Umerov on trilateral talks between Ukraine, USA and Russia: More meetings today

AD
AD