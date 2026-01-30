Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:04 30.01.2026

Ukraine, Netherlands deepen defense ties on drones, air defense, aviation - Fedorov

2 min read
Photo: https://t.me/zedigital

Minister of Defense Mykhailo Fedorov has held a conversation with the Minister of Defense of the Netherlands Ruben Brekelmans on further strengthening defense cooperation and discussed with him, in particular, the drone line project initiated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

"The initiative involves top UAV units that have demonstrated high efficiency on the battlefield. The units are already destroying every fourth target on the front every month. This project was implemented with the active support of the Netherlands, which allocated about EUR 800 million for this program in 2025," Fedorov said on Telegram after the conversation.

The parties also discussed cooperation within the framework of the Build with Ukraine joint production program. "This is an initiative that allows foreign defense companies to create production in Ukraine and quickly provide the Defense Forces with modern solutions. We are consistently launching the production of Ukrainian drones in the format of a joint venture in the Netherlands. Our priority is to minimize bureaucracy, quickly launch production and stably provide soldiers with drones," the head of the Ukrainian defense ministry said.

According to Fedorov, he agreed with his Dutch colleague to exchange experiences between teams on increasing the effectiveness of the use of F-16 aircraft for both air defense and strike operations. "We are launching systemic changes to bring Ukrainian aviation to a new level," he noted.

In addition, the parties discussed the localization and acceleration of Robin radar repairs, the supply of AIM anti-aircraft missiles, and the provision of RUTA cruise missiles, Fedorov reported.

