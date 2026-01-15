Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:53 15.01.2026

The enemy increases its activity along Ukraine's state border in Sumy region – DeepState

2 min read

The enemy has recently increased its activity along the Ukrainian state border, taking advantage of the opportunity to enter border villages, attempting to gain a foothold there and destabilize the situation, reports the OSINT project of DeepState.

According to the project, the "gray zone" near the border village of Komarivka in the Esman village community of Shostka district of Sumy region has expanded.

"The latest update expanded the 'gray zone' near the village of Komarivka. The enemy has recently increased its activity along the state border of Ukraine, taking advantage of the opportunity to enter the border village, attempting to gain a foothold there and destabilize the situation. The enemy is also immediately exploring opportunities to expand its zone of activity and control, as happened in the case of Komarivka," the project's Telegram channel stated.

It is noted that the Defense Forces respond to enemy movements by destroying their infantry, but this is not always successful, particularly due to certain problems in certain areas, as was the case with the village of Hrabovske in Sumy district of Sumy region.

"Such zones are becoming more numerous, but often the enemy is destroyed at the very beginning of an entry attempt, making all the markings pointless. However, if such attempts are repeated and the enemy manages to hold on to the terrain, we respond to these events with markings on the map. We are currently monitoring other areas along the Main Control Line for developments involving enemy provocations. We hope those responsible for these areas in the command are also monitoring this and will respond accordingly," the project noted.

It was earlier reported that on December 21, 2025, Russian troops crossed the Ukrainian state border near the border village of Hrabovske in Sumy region. After the Russians captured the village, 52 Ukrainian civilians and 13 Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers were captured and forcibly returned to the Russian Federation.

Tags: #front #situation

MORE ABOUT

21:00 14.01.2026
Klitschko: Kyiv functioning in extreme conditions today

Klitschko: Kyiv functioning in extreme conditions today

20:41 14.01.2026
Skhid force: Occupiers intensify attempts to infiltrate northern Pokrovsk; Defense Forces repelling them

Skhid force: Occupiers intensify attempts to infiltrate northern Pokrovsk; Defense Forces repelling them

21:10 12.01.2026
Khartiia brigade installs Ukrainian flag over Kupiansk city council building

Khartiia brigade installs Ukrainian flag over Kupiansk city council building

21:13 08.01.2026
Syrsky: Northern part of Pokrovsk under our control, we’re stopping the enemy in Myrnohrad

Syrsky: Northern part of Pokrovsk under our control, we’re stopping the enemy in Myrnohrad

20:18 25.12.2025
Zelenskyy announces further strengthening of combat units

Zelenskyy announces further strengthening of combat units

21:01 16.12.2025
Enemy occupies village of Serebrianka, advances in Bakhmut axis of Donetsk region – DeepState

Enemy occupies village of Serebrianka, advances in Bakhmut axis of Donetsk region – DeepState

19:38 16.12.2025
Ukrainian soldiers stop enemy assault attempt on motorcycles, quad bikes in Vovchansk axis – brigade

Ukrainian soldiers stop enemy assault attempt on motorcycles, quad bikes in Vovchansk axis – brigade

19:10 16.12.2025
Paratroopers repel enemy mechanized assault in Pokrovsk axis – Airborne Forces

Paratroopers repel enemy mechanized assault in Pokrovsk axis – Airborne Forces

20:56 15.12.2025
Occupiers' advance in Zaporizhia region almost stopped during week, but continued to grow in Pokrovsk axis – DeepState

Occupiers' advance in Zaporizhia region almost stopped during week, but continued to grow in Pokrovsk axis – DeepState

19:39 09.12.2025
Govt instructs to review energy enterprises banned from disconnecting electricity, to reduce outdoor lighting

Govt instructs to review energy enterprises banned from disconnecting electricity, to reduce outdoor lighting

HOT NEWS

Govt must today provide all necessary solutions to simplify, increase electricity imports – Zelenskyy

SBU qualifies Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy sector as crimes against humanity

IMF head arrives in Kyiv

Ukraine destroys 61 of 82 enemy UAVs, hits recorded at 13 locations

Zelenskyy sets up Kyiv coordination HQ; emergency regime to be introduced in energy sector

LATEST

France replaces USA as Ukraine's main intelligence provider – Macron

OSCE Permanent Council discusses Russia's massive missile, drone attacks against Ukraine – Sybiha

Zelenskyy, NATO Secretary General discuss Ukraine's energy situation

Zelenskyy: I have meeting with Zaluzhny, thanks him for his work, discuss diplomatic issues

European Solidarity: Kyiv City Council Budget Commission rejects financial aid for residents, utility workers

Svyrydenko discusses with Georgieva the state of preparations for adoption of IMF support program for next period

URCS deploys warming center in Poltava

Mindich's exit from Ukraine is pre-planned, not hours before searches – NABU director

Ukrainian Red Cross evacuates residents of sychoneurological boarding school in Chernihiv region

Zelenskyy announces curfew decision today

AD
AD