The enemy increases its activity along Ukraine's state border in Sumy region – DeepState

The enemy has recently increased its activity along the Ukrainian state border, taking advantage of the opportunity to enter border villages, attempting to gain a foothold there and destabilize the situation, reports the OSINT project of DeepState.

According to the project, the "gray zone" near the border village of Komarivka in the Esman village community of Shostka district of Sumy region has expanded.

"The latest update expanded the 'gray zone' near the village of Komarivka. The enemy has recently increased its activity along the state border of Ukraine, taking advantage of the opportunity to enter the border village, attempting to gain a foothold there and destabilize the situation. The enemy is also immediately exploring opportunities to expand its zone of activity and control, as happened in the case of Komarivka," the project's Telegram channel stated.

It is noted that the Defense Forces respond to enemy movements by destroying their infantry, but this is not always successful, particularly due to certain problems in certain areas, as was the case with the village of Hrabovske in Sumy district of Sumy region.

"Such zones are becoming more numerous, but often the enemy is destroyed at the very beginning of an entry attempt, making all the markings pointless. However, if such attempts are repeated and the enemy manages to hold on to the terrain, we respond to these events with markings on the map. We are currently monitoring other areas along the Main Control Line for developments involving enemy provocations. We hope those responsible for these areas in the command are also monitoring this and will respond accordingly," the project noted.

It was earlier reported that on December 21, 2025, Russian troops crossed the Ukrainian state border near the border village of Hrabovske in Sumy region. After the Russians captured the village, 52 Ukrainian civilians and 13 Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers were captured and forcibly returned to the Russian Federation.