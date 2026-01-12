Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
21:10 12.01.2026

Khartiia brigade installs Ukrainian flag over Kupiansk city council building

1 min read
The 13th operational brigade Khartiia (Charter) of the second corps of the National Guard of Ukraine reported the completion of the clearing and installation of the national flag of Ukraine over the building of Kupiansk city council.

"Khartiia established control over the building of Kupiansk city council. The search and strike Khartiia group and Kupiansk tactical group are completing the clearing of the city, which was successfully unblocked during a successful operation under the leadership of the command of the second Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine," the unit said in the Telegram channel.

Soldiers of the reconnaissance and strike group of the fourth battalion of Khartiia brigade raised the national flag of Ukraine over the city hall building in the center of Kupiansk.

"Kupiansk operation proves that thanks to planning, training of commanders and headquarters, and high-quality training of units – everything that we call Kupiansk method, the enemy can be successfully stopped and destroyed," commander of the second Corps of Khartiia brigade colonel Ihor Obolensky.

The message is accompanied by a video with footage of the storming of Kupiansk city hall.

Tags: #front #situation

