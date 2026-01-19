European Solidarity initiates early dissolution of Rada Temporary Investigative Commission – faction

Photo: https://eurosolidarity.org/

The European Solidarity faction initiates the dissolution of the Temporary Investigative Commission, a commission to investigate possible corruption in law enforcement agencies, courts and judicial authorities, which was established in June 2025.

"The European Solidarity faction initiates a resolution on the early termination of the powers of the Temporary Investigative Commission. We insist on considering our resolution at the next plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada. Parliament should not repeat the mistakes of July 2025, take a responsible position and protect the independent anti-corruption infrastructure," the faction said in the statement, published by the European Solidarity press service.

As explained in the statement, the European Solidarity faction supported the establishment of the Temporary Investigative Commission, hoping that it would become an effective tool of parliamentary control and would contribute to exposing corruption in law enforcement agencies, which often use their powers for arbitrary action against businesses, activists, the military, and political persecution of the opposition.

"Unfortunately, we must state that this Temporary Investigative Commission has turned into a mechanism for political pressure on independent anti-corruption institutions created during Poroshenko's term, which is a real threat of interference in the activities of anti-corruption bodies and an attempt to discredit them. The operation of the Temporary Investigative Commission has gone beyond the powers defined by law, and poses risks for Ukraine's fulfillment of its international obligations, including to the European Union," the faction said.

In particular, the faction noted, the commission carried out an audit of the activities of the High Council of Justice, the High Qualification Commission of Judges, and the Public Integrity Council, although the Verkhovna Rada did not grant it such a mandate. The Temporary Investigative Commission also created an "expert group" not provided for by law, whose members do not bear personal responsibility for knowingly false and manipulative conclusions on issues that the Temporary Investigative Commission is supposedly investigating.

"The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, and the Supreme Anti-Corruption Court have already publicly stated that the Rada Temporary Investigative Commission exceeded its powers declared during the formation of the commission and used it for political pressure. This is an unprecedented signal that shows that the activities of the commission discredit the Verkhovna Rada and the very idea of ​​parliamentary control and have nothing to do with the real fight against corruption. In addition, leading human rights and public organizations have appealed to the Verkhovna Rada to terminate the operation of the Temporary Investigative Commission ahead of schedule: the Dejure Foundation, the Zmina Human Rights Center, the Chesno Movement, the Center for Economic Strategy, Bihus.Info, StateWatch, the Sich human rights group, Detector Media, Transparency International Ukraine, and the Center for Civil Liberties. This indicates a deep public distrust of the commission's activities and its decisions," the faction said in the statement.