Poroshenko delivered aid to military personnel in Sumy region

People's Deputy and leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko delivered a vehicle, generators and charging stations to the military of the 636th separate anti-aircraft battalion, which covers the skies over Sumy region.

‘Working in Sumy region means protecting not only the region, but the whole country. It is from here that enemy drones, if not stopped, fly further into our cities and villages,’ the politician said on his Facebook page.

According to him, the state cannot fully meet the needs of air defence, so mobile groups often rely on volunteers.

‘The guys stand in cold fields every day at minus 15 degrees. That is why we are donating a car, generators and charging stations to provide them with the minimum conditions for service,’ Poroshenko added.

The leader of Eurosolidarity stressed that Sumy region is currently protecting the entire country from Russian missiles and drones, and the task of volunteers is ‘to be there and help the military.’