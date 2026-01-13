Interfax-Ukraine
15:00 13.01.2026

Poroshenko urges Parliament to redirect budget funds toward defense

Photo: https://eurosolidarity.org/

Petro Poroshenko, leader of European Solidarity and member of Ukraine's parliament, called on lawmakers during a speech in the Verkhovna Rada to amend the State Budget, eliminate corrupt schemes, and channel funds into defense amid a sweeping energy crisis.

The politician stressed that corruption undermines the country's ability to defend itself against enemy missiles and Shahed drones. He noted that parliament has a chance to reclaim its agency and take a significant step forward by forming a government of national unity. According to Poroshenko, Ukraine's skies remain vulnerable not only because of Russia's improved offensive capabilities, but also due to corruption, as confirmed by the "Mindich tapes." He reminded lawmakers that five members of parliament have been charged with corruption and accepting bribes.

"Today, more than ever, it is crucial to adopt budget amendments that cut off the financial streams exploited by Yermak's associates. This means transferring financial resources to the Armed Forces, from the so‑called "united marathon," from communication strategies, and from bribes paid to society during the run‑up to elections," he declared.

Poroshenko emphasized that parliament must once again state clearly: elections are possible only after the war ends.

"But above all, we must now focus on the army, on language, on faith, on the EU and NATO. These are the things that must unite parliament and the country," Poroshenko said.

 

 

 

Tags: #european_solidarity #parliament #poroshenko #budget

