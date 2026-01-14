Poroshenko in Rada calls to discuss energy situation with Svyrydenko

Photo: Eurosolidarity

During a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada on Wednesday, MP, leader of the European Solidarity party, Petro Poroshenko, called for an urgent discussion with Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, who was present in the session hall, on the issue of restoring energy infrastructure.

"I ask to put to a vote now, taking advantage of the Prime Minister's presence in the hall, on allocating 10 minutes so that the deputies have the opportunity to ask questions to the Prime Minister in connection with the critical situation that has developed with the provision of heat supply, water, sewage, and electricity to Kyiv, Dnipro, and Zaporizhia. And what should we do together to accelerate the resolution of issues, including the allocation of funds, including the return of funds to local self-government entities, including the provision of additional funding to repair teams, and finally receive a direct answer as to what will be resolved and when," Poroshenko addressed the mono-majority.

As reported on the political force's website, this proposal, however, did not receive the necessary votes.

"Today, taking advantage of the presence of Prime Minister Svyrydenko in the parliament hall, I called for 10 minutes to be set aside for an honest conversation about how critical infrastructure is being restored and what we can all do together. In particular, to make changes to the budget and return the funds that were withdrawn from the budgets of communities. However, the Servants of the People are so protective of their prime minister that even an energy disaster for millions of people is not a sufficient reason to ask Svyrydenko questions about this. The monomajority suggests waiting for answers until Friday," Poroshenko noted.