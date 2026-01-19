There’re already four victims in Kharkiv – Synehubov

Photo: State Emergency Service

The number of casualties in Kharkiv as a result of the Russian airstrike is growing, said Regional Military Administration head Oleh Synehubov.

"The number of casualties has risen to four. Everyone is receiving highly qualified medical care," Synehubov wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, a private home was destroyed in the enemy strike in the city’s Slobodsky district.

Synehubov had previously reported one death and one injury.