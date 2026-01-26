Chuhuiv without electricity supply due to enemy shelling – mayor

The town of Chuhuiv in Kharkiv region was left without power supply as a result of Russian shelling of critical infrastructure, said city mayor Halyna Minaeva.

"As a result of yet another enemy shelling of critical infrastructure facilities in Kharkiv region, power was knocked out in several settlements, including Chuhuiv. Further information on the situation will be provided after power engineers have thoroughly assessed the extent of the damage," Minaeva wrote on her Telegram channel.