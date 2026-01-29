France will increase pressure on Russia, working on new sanctions – Macron

France intends to continue to increase pressure on Russia until it commits to peace, including by working on new sanctions at the European level and continuing efforts to disrupt the shadow fleet, French leader Emmanuel Macron said.

"France also remains determined to increase pressure on Russia as long as it refuses to commit to peace. We are working on new sanctions at the European level and will continue our efforts to disrupt the shadow fleet," he said on X.

Macron was outraged by the Russian attack on the passenger train and strongly condemned Russian strikes on civilians and energy infrastructure.

"Faced with this emergency, we are taking action. After the G7+ meeting, which France co-chaired, generators will be sent to Ukraine to help the population survive the winter," he wrote.

According to him, France will support Ukraine as long as necessary to enable it to defend itself and thwart the aggressive war waged by Russia.

In addition, according to Macron, Ukraine can count on France within the framework of the "Coalition of the Willing".

"We continue to work to create conditions for a just and lasting peace that guarantees the security of Ukraine and Europe. We reviewed the negotiations that began last week in Abu Dhabi. We agreed that Europeans must be fully involved in the discussions that concern them," the French leader said.