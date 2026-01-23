Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:15 23.01.2026

Invaders lose 1,280 troops in past day – General Staff

The invaders’ losses in the past 24 hours amounted to 1,280 people of military personnel and 179 units of equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a report as of 7:00 a.m. on Friday.

In particular, Ukrainian forces destroyed three tanks, three armored combat vehicles, 33 artillery systems, 140 vehicles and tankers, and one special-purpose vehicle.

Air strikes destroyed 449 operational-tactical level UAVs.

