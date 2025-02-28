Facts

Ministry of Social Policy working on additional mechanism for drivers to travel abroad for humanitarian cargo

The Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine is working on the formation of an additional mechanism for drivers to travel abroad for humanitarian cargo.

"At the suggestion of the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development, the government has liquidated the Shliakh system, launched at the beginning of the full-scale invasion, since this mechanism for traveling abroad by conscripts has ceased to be transparent and effective," the ministry said in a statement.

It is noted that according to statistics from the Ministry of Social Policy, formed on the basis of data from the Automated Humanitarian Aid System, drivers who traveled abroad using the Shliakh system have brought into the country less than 5% of the total amount of aid imported since the launch of this system.

"Instead, most of the humanitarian cargo was imported by drivers who have the right to cross the border. These categories of drivers can continue to import the necessary humanitarian cargo. In addition, the government instructed the Ministry of Social Policy, together with the Ministry of Defense, to work on the issue and the need to form an additional mechanism for traveling abroad with humanitarian cargo by men subject to military service," the department added.

In this regard, the ministry is forming a pool of experts who will join the work on the relevant issue.

Earlier, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported that the travel abroad of men transporting humanitarian and medical cargo will no longer take place by registration in the Shliakh system, since the Ministry of Infrastructure and regional military administrations will not enter information about them into the system and will not provide a decision on traveling abroad.

"The following persons can cross the border with the appropriate documents: those reserved for the mobilization period; those unfit for military service due to health reasons; parents with many children; men who have a child under 18 and a wife who is in military service, who are raising a child on their own; persons with disabilities; drivers of vehicles of business entities that have a license for the right to conduct economic activities in the international transportation of goods and passengers by car," the message says.

