Social Policy Ministry launches pilot project 'Work Freely' for employment of people with disabilities

The Ministry of Social Policy has launched a pilot project "Work Freely" to help people with disabilities find jobs.

"According to the Ministry of Social Policy, today in Ukraine there are only about 600,000 people with disabilities of working age. At the same time, more than 1.5 million more people with disabilities could work. That is, for almost 60% of the guaranteed right to work remains not implemented for various reasons," the press service of the Ministry of Social Policy says.

It is said that the "Work Freely" project is being implemented on the basis of the specially created national social portal "Vilno", which will become a communication platform where people with disabilities can find work as they wish, and employers can conduct interviews in the online mode, with sign language translation if necessary, and find qualified workers. The portal has three main components: training, employment, an interactive map of institutions availability.

Also, within the framework of the project, programs for adapting the candidate's skills to the employer's requirements will work. After completing a short training course, a person will receive the minimum amount of knowledge sufficient to start working in a new place.

It is reported that the "Work Freely" project is a joint initiative of the Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine, the public organization Public movement Social Unity with the support of the Council of Europe.