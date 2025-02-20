Ukraine's Ministry of Social Policy is recipient of 2 USAID projects, funding suspended

Ukraine's Ministry of Social Policy is a recipient of two projects implemented in cooperation with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), but funding for these initiatives has been suspended.

"As of today, the Ministry of Social Policy is a recipient of two international technical assistance projects financed by the U.S. government through USAID," the ministry stated in response to an inquiry from Interfax-Ukraine.

The projects in question are: Ukraine Digital Transformation Activity (DTA), aimed at expanding Ukraine's digital capabilities, and Cybersecurity Activity, which seeks to strengthen the country's resilience against cyberattacks.

"Currently, funding for the aforementioned projects has been suspended. The ministry is assessing the impact of this decision and working to compensate for some program costs through budgetary funds and, in part, with partner support, particularly from European sources," the statement added.

Additionally, the ministry emphasized that it continually seeks donor support for project implementation, particularly through the Tallinn Mechanism, which facilitates projects focused on protecting Ukraine's critical infrastructure, detecting and blocking malicious software, training specialists, ensuring satellite communications, and coordinating efforts with international partners.

Previously, USAID in Ukraine was ordered to halt funding for all projects following a directive from the U.S. State Department, which imposed a 90-day freeze on foreign aid programs. The State Department announced an immediate and broad suspension of foreign aid, with a report expected within 85 days outlining recommendations by Secretary of State Marco Rubio to President Donald Trump on which programs should continue and which should be terminated. In early February, the U.S. administration placed around 100 USAID employees on involuntary leave and is considering restructuring the agency.

On February 7, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration and Minister of Justice Olha Stefanishyna stated that preliminary decisions have already been made regarding alternative funding sources to cover some of the affected programs previously financed by USAID.

The Ministry of Sports is a beneficiary of one and a recipient of two projects funded by the U.S. government through USAID. The Ministry for Veterans Affairs has no active projects or programs with USAID. The Ministry of Digital Transformation continues its work on digital initiatives launched in partnership with USAID but is exploring alternative funding sources should USAID programs not be reinstated after the three-month review period. The Ministry of Culture is a beneficiary of four and a recipient of one project in cooperation with USAID.