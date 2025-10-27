Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:58 27.10.2025

Cabinet simplifies access to subvention for restoring temporary housing for displaced persons

2 min read
Cabinet simplifies access to subvention for restoring temporary housing for displaced persons

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has simplified the conditions for using a subvention for the repair of temporary housing for internally displaced persons, the Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity reports.

"After analyzing the distribution of subvention funds for arranging and repairing the temporary housing, the Ministry of Social Policy amended the resolution. Large-scale destruction of energy, heat, and water supply facilities leads to power outages, which makes implementing reconstruction or major repairs for internally displaced persons impossible or significantly complicates the process. As a result, territorial communities that received the subvention cannot always complete projects within the specified time frames. This creates a risk of the funds being returned to the state budget," the ministry said in a statement.

The changes made to the resolution have improved the mechanism for distributing state funds. In particular, a mechanism has been established for returning and redistributing unused subvention funds in the event that work cannot be performed. Regional state administrations may collect new applications and review the commission's decisions on the distribution of funds. The possibility of purchasing construction materials in the current budget period for use in the next one has been introduced. This ensures transparency in the procedure for using the materials through appropriate reporting.

As reported, the Ministry of Social Policy has developed a mechanism to provide state budget funds to local budgets to finance the reconstruction of residential buildings and dormitories, as well as the conversion of non-residential premises into residences.

Tags: #ministry_of_social_policy #cabinet_of_ministers

