Economy

19:33 28.01.2021

Ministry of Social Policy hopes to introduce funded level of pension system from 2023

2 min read
Ministry of Social Policy hopes to introduce funded level of pension system from 2023

The Ministry of Social Policy hopes for the adoption of bills No. 4408 and No. 2683, which will allow starting the introduction of the second, funded tier of the pension system for workers of harmful, large enterprises from 2022 and for everyone from 2023, Minister Marina Lazebna has said.

"Now we are faced with the task of introducing a mandatory funded system," she said at the Pension Forum, which took place in Kyiv on January 27 and January 28.

According to a presentation by Lazebna, the first bill will make it possible to attract 100,000 participants to the second tier with annual contributions of UAH 2 billion, the second – 10 million with contributions of UAH 30-40 billion per year.

According to the ministry's estimates, today 60%, or 6.5 million people receive a pension of up to UAH 3,000, and the average pension is UAH 3,500 as of January 1, 2021, having increased by UAH 425 over the year.

"There is an explanation for such indicators: contributions are paid by 13.2 million employees, and pensions are received by 11.2 million pensioners," Lazebna said. According to her, the de-shadowing of the labor market and wages did not take place, so the Pension Fund was not filled with funds to raise pensions.

As the minister said, if this situation persists, the replacement rate – the ratio of pensions and wages – will drop to 18% by 2055 from 28.7% in 2020 and 53.9% in 2010.

Lazebna also said that in 2020, the Pension Fund received UAH 197.7 billion of transfers and subsidies from the national budget, and the fund's expenses compared to the national budget expenditures amount to 37.7%.

Tags: #pensions #ministry_of_social_policy
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:40 27.01.2021
Cabinet proposes to establish annual pension indexation by early March from 2022 – Shmyhal

Cabinet proposes to establish annual pension indexation by early March from 2022 – Shmyhal

11:51 18.01.2021
PM counts on introduction of funded pension system in Ukraine in 2021

PM counts on introduction of funded pension system in Ukraine in 2021

14:09 23.12.2020
Pension Fund fines Ukrposhta UAH 1.5 mln for untimely payment of pensions – Ukrposhta CEO

Pension Fund fines Ukrposhta UAH 1.5 mln for untimely payment of pensions – Ukrposhta CEO

14:48 05.09.2020
Shmyhal: average wage of UAH 15,000, average pension of UAH 5,000 is goal we must pursue

Shmyhal: average wage of UAH 15,000, average pension of UAH 5,000 is goal we must pursue

14:10 05.09.2020
Creating stock market, introducing contributory pensions are Ukraine's priority - PM

Creating stock market, introducing contributory pensions are Ukraine's priority - PM

12:41 05.11.2019
Draft budget for 2020 to allocate UAH 173 bln for pensions, UAH 113.3 bln for medicine

Draft budget for 2020 to allocate UAH 173 bln for pensions, UAH 113.3 bln for medicine

11:03 27.09.2019
Funded pension system won't be introduced in Ukraine in short term

Funded pension system won't be introduced in Ukraine in short term

12:49 02.09.2019
Ukraine doesn't refuse pension provision for Ukrainians in Israel - presidential press service

Ukraine doesn't refuse pension provision for Ukrainians in Israel - presidential press service

10:46 11.07.2019
Minister for occupied Donbas: No possibility to pay pensions in Russia-occupied areas

Minister for occupied Donbas: No possibility to pay pensions in Russia-occupied areas

09:48 26.02.2019
Pensioners living on minimum pension to have UAH 2,410 compensation for unpaid indexing sums – Poroshenko

Pensioners living on minimum pension to have UAH 2,410 compensation for unpaid indexing sums – Poroshenko

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Rada passes bill on Economic Security Bureau

Rada refuses to appoint Vitrenko as First Dpty PM, Energy Minister

PM re-introduces Vitrenko's candidacy for First Dpty PM, Energy Minister to Rada, voting scheduled for 13:30

MHP raises poultry sales by 4% in 2020, by 10% in Q4

British American Tobacco loses appeal on AMCU fine, may seek intl arbitration

LATEST

Ukraine interested in boosting container traffic with Lithuania – minister

Rada passes bill on Economic Security Bureau

Naftogaz informs Ukrnafta's minor shareholders about plan to hold shareholders' meeting as soon as possible – source

Rada refuses to appoint Vitrenko as First Dpty PM, Energy Minister

Profile committee approves Vitrenko's candidacy for Energy Minister post – Gerus

Profile committee approves Vitrenko's candidacy for Energy Minister post

PM re-introduces Vitrenko's candidacy for First Dpty PM, Energy Minister to Rada, voting scheduled for 13:30

Astarta increases sugar sales by 33% with price rise by 37% in Q4, 2020

MHP raises poultry sales by 4% in 2020, by 10% in Q4

American Chamber of Commerce asks Zelensky to take control over implementation of memo with 'green' investors

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD