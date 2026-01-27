Interfax-Ukraine
15:29 27.01.2026

Body of third person found dead in Odesa – official

Rescuers have found the body of a third person killed in the Russian strike on Odesa under the rubble, Odesa City Military Administration Serhiy Lysak has said.

"Information about the third victim of the night attack on the city has just been confirmed. Rescuers found the body of a woman under the rubble of a residential building on Prokhorovska Street," he wrote on Telegram.

Lysak expressed his sincere condolences to the family of the deceased.

The search and rescue operation is ongoing.

