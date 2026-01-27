Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
21:05 27.01.2026

Ukraine ready to consider Moldova's appeal for contribution to its security – Sybiha

Ukraine ready to consider Moldova's appeal for contribution to its security – Sybiha

The threat of the further presence of Russian military personnel on the territory of Moldovan Transnistria is becoming increasingly obvious, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said, noting that Kyiv "is ready to consider the appeal of friendly Moldova for further practical cooperation, including contribution to Moldova's security."

"I think that the threat posed by the further presence of Russian military personnel on the territory of Transnistria is becoming increasingly obvious. And therefore, the need to restore the territorial integrity of Moldova on the basis of international law," he said in an interview with European Pravda.

According to him, Ukraine is already helping. "We are already helping – both through the development of a common border infrastructure, and through Moldova's independence from Russian energy resources, and through joint interaction on the path to EU membership. Moreover, it is crucial that this should be a joint movement."

When asked about the possibility of force assistance, Sybiha replied: "This is and remains the right of Chisinau – to determine policy in this context. By the way, we have heard and welcome the statements on the development of a new plan for the reintegration of Transnistria and are ready to consider the appeal of friendly Moldova for further practical interaction, including our contribution to the security of Moldova."

"We are ready to help Moldovan friends, but we must focus on our track," the minister said. "Although I share the opinion that in fact the security of Ukraine and Moldova is indivisible. Therefore, I am glad to see that the Moldovan side is clearly aware of the role and importance of Ukraine in regional security."

Tags: #moldova #security

