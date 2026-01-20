Ukrenergo reports emergency outages due to enemy shelling

National Power Company (NPC) Ukrenergo has introduced emergency power outages due to the difficult situation resulting from Russian shelling.

"Due to the difficult situation in the power system caused by the consequences of Russian shelling, emergency power outages have been introduced in several regions of Ukraine," the message said.

It is noted that the previously published power outage schedules in the regions where emergency power outages were applied are currently not in effect. Power engineers are working to restore stable power supply as soon as possible

The emergency power outages will be canceled after the situation in the power system stabilizes, the company said.