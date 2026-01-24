Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:12 24.01.2026

Ukraine needs energy ceasefire, as humanitarian catastrophe looming – DTEK CEO in Davos

2 min read

DTEK energy holding company CEO Maksym Timchenko said that an energy ceasefire is necessary to avoid a humanitarian catastrophe caused by Russian shelling, Reuters reports.

"We need an energy ceasefire. A ceasefire on the energy assets,” Timchenko said. “How can you talk about peace and (keep) attacking people, and knowing that people are freezing? How can these things go in parallel?”

Ukraine has endured two weeks of temperatures between minus 15 and minus 20 degrees Celsius, he said, with Russia striking gas transportation, storage and production facilities.

Russia says it is targeting military and energy infrastructure used in the interests of Ukraine's armed forces.

"We are close to a humanitarian catastrophe," Timchenko said. "People get power for 3-4 hours, then a 10- to 15-hour break. We have apartment blocks without heat for weeks already."

He said Ukraine was holding on thanks to gas imports, including from the United States, as attacks had forced gas, coal and hydropower plants to run below capacity.

DTEK has lost 60–70% of its generating capacity and suffered damage worth hundreds of millions of dollars, he said.

Timchenko said rebuilding the energy sector would cost $65–70 billion, citing World Bank estimates, and in many cases would require entirely new assets.

"We are talking rather about building a new energy system in Ukraine rather than just reconstruction," he said.

Tags: #dtek #timchenko

MORE ABOUT

10:43 19.01.2026
Russia attacks energy infrastructure of Odesa region, almost 31,000 families without electricity - DTEK

Russia attacks energy infrastructure of Odesa region, almost 31,000 families without electricity - DTEK

10:47 12.01.2026
Russian attack leaves 33,500 families in Odesa region without electricity – DTEK

Russian attack leaves 33,500 families in Odesa region without electricity – DTEK

13:36 08.01.2026
Electricity restored to 200,000 subscribers in Dnipropetrovsk region - DTEK

Electricity restored to 200,000 subscribers in Dnipropetrovsk region - DTEK

16:50 29.12.2025
Power restoration for over 9,000 Vyshgorod district consumers to take more time after Saturday’s attack – DTEK

Power restoration for over 9,000 Vyshgorod district consumers to take more time after Saturday’s attack – DTEK

11:31 23.12.2025
Russian air attacks target DTEK TPPs, cause damage

Russian air attacks target DTEK TPPs, cause damage

12:03 22.12.2025
Russia attacks in Odesa region cause significant damage - DTEK

Russia attacks in Odesa region cause significant damage - DTEK

20:22 28.11.2025
Corum Druzhkivka Machine-Building Plant to complete 2-story cage in Dec 2025

Corum Druzhkivka Machine-Building Plant to complete 2-story cage in Dec 2025

13:29 10.11.2025
DTEK TPPs attacked by 5-6 ballistic missiles recently – CEO

DTEK TPPs attacked by 5-6 ballistic missiles recently – CEO

17:49 05.11.2025
DTEK Grids invest almost UAH 3 bln in preparation for new heating season

DTEK Grids invest almost UAH 3 bln in preparation for new heating season

09:11 04.11.2025
Russia seriously damages DTEK energy facility in Odesa region

Russia seriously damages DTEK energy facility in Odesa region

HOT NEWS

Talks between Ukraine, USA and Russia in Abu Dhabi over – spokeswoman for NSDC Secretary

Number of deaths in Ukraine in 2025 exceeds number of births by almost 2.9 times – Ministry of Justice

Zelenskyy on Russia’s night attack: We count on reaction, assistance of all our partners

Zelenskyy, Fedorov discuss AFU personnel issues, acceleration of missile logistics for air defense

Ukrainian delegation in UAE discusses parameters for ending war within defined framework – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Dpty PM Kuleba: 447 generators to arrive from EU to Ukraine within week

Number of victims in Kharkiv increases to 31, including two children

Next round of talks between Ukraine, USA and Russia to take place next week – media

EU mobilises part of civil aid from EUR 90 bln loan to support Ukraine's energy system – French Embassy

Talks between Ukraine, USA and Russia in Abu Dhabi over – spokeswoman for NSDC Secretary

Invaders hit Roshen factory twice at night in same place – Poroshenko

European Solidarity regards Russian attack on Kyiv Roshen factory as aggressor's unreadiness for peace

Czechs raise UAH 100 mln for generators for Ukraine in 2 days

Umerov on trilateral talks between Ukraine, USA and Russia: More meetings today

USA, EU plan to raise $800 bln for ten-year Ukraine reconstruction plan – Politico

AD
AD