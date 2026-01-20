Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:10 20.01.2026

Zelenskyy: Kyiv hit hardest in latest Russian combined air attack

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

The most difficult consequences of the Russian air attack on Ukraine are in the capital Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said, noting that a significant number of residential buildings in the city were left without heating.

"There are already the first reports on the situation in the regions after the Russian strike. Kyiv and Kyiv region, Vinnytsia region, Dnipropetrovsk region, Odesa region, Zaporizhia, Poltava region, Sumy region and our other regions. Repair teams, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, all necessary forces are involved everywhere… In the format of a special energy selector, we will determine full details about the consequences of the attack and the necessary resources to restore the supply of electricity, heat and water to people. The most difficult situation so far is in Kyiv, a significant number of residential buildings without heating," Zelenskyy said on Telegram on Tuesday.

He stressed that all Ukrainian officials and those responsible for the work of state institutions, in particular, representatives of regional and local authorities, as well as Ukrainian energy companies, were in Ukraine, "working, helping people and trying to stabilize the situation." "We need to be in our own country, in our cities, with our communities," the president wrote.

Zelenskyy also noted the importance of "the world not being silent about this" and that the Russian Federation not be "on an equal footing with other countries in the world, while still focused only on killing and abusing people."

