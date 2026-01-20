Interfax-Ukraine
17:18 20.01.2026

City of Kyiv to receive 2 cogeneration units from Germany – Mayor Klitschko

Kyiv has reached an agreement with the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ), a German government institution that provides international technical assistance, to transfer two cogeneration units to the city, Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported.

"The parties have signed a Memorandum under which the units (mini combined heat and power plants) are to be delivered to the Ukrainian capital next week. Thank you to our German partners for their support at such a difficult time for Kyiv, when our city is living and functioning under crisis conditions," Klitschko wrote on his Telegram channel.

In total, five cogeneration units have been installed in Kyiv, two of which are already in operation, supplying critical infrastructure facilities. Commissioning and start-up works are being completed on the remaining three units.

Tags: #klitschko #giz

