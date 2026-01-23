TIC Chairman MP Honcharenko invites PGO chief to answer questions about Operation Midas

Chairman of the Temporary Investigative Commission (TIC) of the Verkhovna Rada on the investigation of possible violations of legislation in the field of defense, anti-corruption legislation and observance of rights and freedoms during martial law MP Oleksiy Honcharenko (European Solidarity faction), has invited Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko to a meeting of the commission on February 3.

"We invite the Prosecutor General to provide explanations and testimony regarding the Midas operation, information about which was made public by the NABU on November 11, 2025," Honcharenko said on Telegram on Friday.

He recalled that, according to the law, invited persons are obliged to appear at the TIC meeting.

Honcharenko also sent an official letter to the Head of the National Police of Ukraine Ivan Vyhivsky with a request to provide a forced excuse to the TIC meeting for the president of the Kyiv School of Economics, Tymofii Mylovanov. He recalled that Milovanov "was legally and in advance summoned to testify at the meeting," but he did not appear.

Honcharenko published screenshots of official letters to the Prosecutor General and the Head of the National Police.

Operation Midas is an investigation by the anti-corruption bodies NABU and SAPO into the possible embezzlement of financial resources in the energy sector of Ukraine during the war.