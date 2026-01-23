European Commission reports it’s deploying 447 emergency generators to Ukraine worth EUR 3.7 mln

Photo: © European Union, 2026

The European Commission has announced that it has provided Ukraine with 447 emergency generators worth EUR 3.7 million to restore power supply to critical services in Ukraine.

Earlier, the corresponding announcement was made on Friday night following the conclusion of an informal meeting of the European Council by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

“Over 1 million Ukrainians are without electricity, water and heating in freezing temperatures following relentless Russian strikes on energy infrastructure. The European Commission is today deploying 447 emergency generators worth EUR 3.7 million from EU strategic reserves to restore power to hospitals, shelters and critical services,” the press release reads.

The European Commission noted that the generators - mobilised from rescEU strategic reserves hosted in Poland - will be distributed by the Ministry for Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine in cooperation with the Ukrainian Red Cross to the most affected communities. “This mobilisation is designed to address urgent needs and builds on continuous EU support to Ukraine’s energy resilience,” the message notes.

According to the European Commission, since Russia’s full-scale invasion began, the EU has sent near 10,000 generators to Ukraine through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism (UCPM). “Ahead of this winter, the Commission also completed the relocation of a full thermal power plant donated by Lithuania - the largest coordinated logistical operation in the Mechanism’s history - to restore critical capacity to Ukraine’s grid,” the EC recalled.